Carrie Underwood Towers Over Times Square in New Spotify Ad Promoting 'My Gift' Christmas Album

Carrie Underwood is getting a jump-start to the Christmas season. On Monday, the singer posted a photo of an ad in Times Square that featured a larger than life version of herself. The ad, courtesy of Spotify, was posted in order to promote her My Gift Christmas album.

On Twitter, Underwood posted a photo from the scene at Times Square. The ad in question, which runs along the side of a building, showcases the singer wearing a gorgeous red gown as she promotes her My Gift album. In her caption, the "Cry Pretty" singer thanked Spotify for placing the ad in the midst of New York City. She also included a link to her album, which is, of course, on Spotify, so that all of her fans can get into the Christmas spirit.

Underwood released her first-ever Christmas album, My Gift, in late September. Her album features covers of traditional holiday songs such as "O Come All Ye Faithful" and "Silent Night." It also includes numerous collaborations between Underwood and several other artists including John Legend and Brett James. Back in July, when she shared a trailer for the album, Underwood said that this latest project is very important to her, as she wanted to make sure to spread some joy during a very difficult year.

"This year, it was just kind of on my heart to do this Christmas album. I just felt like this was such a fitting time, kind of feel like it's a more perfect time than ever to record an album like this," she said, per Billboard. The singer continued to share in a press statement that amidst everything going on in the world at the moment, she was adamant about bringing a dose of Christmas cheer to her fans. She added, “I knew this would be my next music project after wrapping my tour last year, and I think it’s turned out to be the perfect time for an album like this, in this period of such personal and spiritual reflection. For me, it’s more important than ever to focus on the true meaning of Christmas in a project like this. Even though it has been a tough year for all of us, sometimes I feel like the greatest realizations can be inspired by the most difficult times, and make us more grateful for the things we do have and for what truly matters.”