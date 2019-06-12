Carrie Underwood on Touring With Two Kids: ‘It’s Definitely a Different Ball Game’

Carrie Underwood’s Cry Pretty Tour 360 is well underway, with the singer crossing the country on the road with her 4-year-old, Isaiah, and infant son, Jacob. Although Underwood previously toured with Isaiah, starting when he was not quite a year old, she admits having two children on the road, especially a baby, has its challenges.

“I must be a duck, calm on the surface and paddling like crazy underneath,” Underwood shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “It’s definitely a different ballgame because [Jacob’s] so much younger than Isaiah was when I took him on the road. There’s a huge difference between four months and 11 months. I wasn’t feeding Isaiah in the middle of the night. It’s like he knows when I have a really busy morning or a ton of stuff to do the next day, because that’s the night that he’s going to be up like four or five times. Like last night.”

Still, Underwood feels nothing but gratitude, even on the days she’s tired, that she gets to do what she loves with her kinds on the road with her.

“It’s great that I have the kind of job where I can bring my kids with me,” Underwood noted. “They’re around, and when I have to step away and go ‘Mommy has to go work,’ there’s a great support unit around me that, they got it. And then when I’m done, I come back and we do our best to make things as normal as possible and try to stick to some sort of schedule. This is our life, and I’m lucky that they get to be around.”

Underwood recently wowed thousands and thousands of fans, when she brought out rock icon Joan Jett, as part of Underwood’s performance at CMA Fest in Nissan Stadium.

“I feel like we’ve kind of had connections and bumped into each other in various places, and the stars just aligned and, it was like ‘What if Joan Jett came to CMA Fest? Well, let’s ask her!’” Underwood recalled. “So she’s here. The coolness has arrived, and I’m hoping some of it rubs off on me at least.”

The Oklahoma native was thrilled that she got to share the stage with one of her longtime musical heroes.

“The more I got to know and see just how much of a trailblazer she was for not just women in her genre of music, but women in music in general, I’m a fan on every level,” Underwood gushed. “Personally, professionally, musically. [It’s] an honor that she has heard my name before and agreed to come sing with me.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images / John Shearer