Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett Among 2019 CMT Artists of the Year Honorees

The 2019 CMT Artists of the Year have been announced, with Carrie Underwood returning to the list of honorees for the fifth time. Underwood is the sole female artist among the list of honorees, which also includes Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay and Kane Brown.

The 90-minute televised special will include plenty of special guest performances, honoring the unforgettable year the five artists have experienced.

“These five, stand-out honorees have dominated country music this year and we look forward to paying tribute to each of them at the 10th year anniversary CMT Artists of the Year event,” said Leslie Fram, CMT’s Senior Vice President of Music Strategy & Talent (via CMT). “From first-time honorees Dan + Shay, Kane Brown and Luke Combs to two-time honoree Thomas Rhett and now five-time honoree Carrie Underwood, this incredible collection of talent coming together at what marks a pivotal time in each of their careers promises to be a night of incredible performances and reflection.”

Last year, Underwood was part of an all-female tribute show, where she was honored alongside Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Little Big Town‘s Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman and Lady Antebellum‘s Hillary Scott.

Underwood is also the only female nominated for a CMA Award for Entertainer of the Year, the night’s highest honor at the CMA Awards. Underwood is nominated alongside Garth Brooks, Eric Church, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban.

“CMA nominations were announced this morning and I’m up for Female and Album and Entertainer of the Year, and I just want to say thank you,” Underwood shared on social media after the news was announced. “I’m so excited, and I can’t wait until Nov. 13. It’s gonna be a great night, no matter what happens. Thank you so much. This is the most incredible news. I’m gonna spend the rest of my day on cloud 1000. Have a great day! I know I will.”

Underwood will also host the CMA Awards for the 12th year in a row, marking her first time hosting without Brad Paisley. Underwood will helm the show, with help from both Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.

The 2019 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony will air live on Oct. 16 from Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center at 8 p.m. ET. Performers are expected to be announced at a later date.

