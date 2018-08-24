Carrie Underwood Teases Songs From ‘Cry Pretty’

Carrie Underwood is giving fans a sneak peek at a couple songs on her upcoming Cry Pretty album! The Oklahoma native shared a few snippets on social media.

“Alright you guys!!! I couldn’t resist…” Underwood writes. “Here’s a sneak peek of a couple of songs from my new album! #CryPretty 😭 🎶”

Underwood then shares clips from the record’s title track, along with the rhythmic “End Up With You” and the powerful “Love Wins,” the latter which has an important message Underwood wants to share with her fans.

“Well, honestly, when we were writing it, it was a little scary, because I was like, ‘Whatever we say, I just wanna make sure people see this for what it is and what we’re trying to say,’” Underwood told PopCulture.com at a recent media event, speaking about “Love Wins,” which she co-wrote with David Garcia and Brett James. “It’s so easy, I feel like these days to skim the surface of something, draw some crazy conclusions that’s not correct, and then make a thing out of it.

“And I was like, ‘Above all, we want people to feel hopeful,’” she continued. “We weren’t trying to speak negatively about our world, because we live in an amazing world too. But, I feel like we just get really caught up in surface things, and I feel like in this world we’re quick to get angry at each other.”

The 35-year-old hopes that “Love Wins,” along with some of the other songs on Cry Pretty, can inspire people to celebrate differences, finding unity instead of division.

“I personally think that we’re all different for a reason, and I feel like if you just sit down and talk to somebody who’s not like you and keep it chill, keep it calm, I feel like we can all learn from each other,” Underwood explained. “I feel like that’s what the good Lord would want us to do. I know it sounds super easy, and that’s certainly not what we were trying to say each other, ‘Let’s just all hold hands and be friends.’

“I know it’s a little more complicated than that,” she added. “But, I do think that we as humans are inherently good, and we need to remember that, and because we’re different that doesn’t make somebody else bad, it just makes us different. And we just wanted that song to be hopeful and to really make somebody stop and think about that.”

