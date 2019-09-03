Carrie Underwood Teases Second Leg of Cry Pretty Tour 360 in New Video

Carrie Underwood is only a week away from kicking off the second leg of her Cry Pretty Tour 360, and she is now teasing the next run of shows on the upcoming tour, with a new video posted on social media.

The video shows fans getting excited in the moments before Underwood emerges from under the stage. While she is likely eager to hit the road, Underwood, who travels with her husband, Mike Fisher, and sons Isaiah and Jacob, has thankfully found a way to feel at least partly at home while on the road.

“We’ve kind of gotten out of hotel rooms because for Isaiah, it’s hard for a 4-year-old who’s constantly looking to be stimulated,” Underwood told PEOPLE. “We started renting houses to have a little more normalcy and so he has a backyard to play in. He can be a little boy and get out some of his penned up energy. And we can make breakfast and have those comforts of home. That’s a big difference.”

The family might have to spend a little more time apart for the second leg, now that Isaiah is in school.

“It’s different, but it’s been broken up,” Fisher shared on DadTired podcast. “We’ve been able to be at home a fair amount this summer and in the fall — Isaiah will be in school so we’ll kind of take him in and out. He’ll be able to be on tour a little bit … As long as we’re together as much as we can, you just make it work.”

Underwood will take time off the road to attend the CMA Awards, where she will host the ceremony for the 12th year, and her first year without her co-host, Brad Paisley. Instead, she will be joined by guest hosts Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton for the live broadcast.

Underwood is also nominated for three CMA Awards: for Album of the Year (for Cry Pretty), Female Vocalist of the Year, and the night’s highest honor, Entertainer of the Year.

“Can’t wait until November 13th!!!” Underwood posted after the news was announced. “I’m feeling beyond blessed and so happy this morning! Thanks @cma for the wonderful news!!! #CMAAwards #CountryMusicIsAwesome”

The second leg of the tour kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 10, in San Diego, California. Runaway June and Maddie & Tae will once again return as her opening acts. Find dates by visiting Underwood’s website.

