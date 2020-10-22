Carrie Underwood Continues Reign as Most-Awarded Artist in CMT Music Awards History

✖

Carrie Underwood picked up two trophies during the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday night, winning Female Video of the Year and Video of the Year for her song "Drinking Alone." Underwood, who was the only artist to win twice last night, now has 22 career wins at the show, continuing her reign as the most-awarded artist in CMT Music Awards history.

The American Idol winner first took that crown six years ago when she picked up her 10th CMT Music Award during the 2014 ceremony. Her first CMT Music Award was Breakthrough Video of the Year, which she won in 2006 for "Jesus, Take the Wheel." Underwood has won Video of the Year a whopping eight times — no other artist has won more than three times — and she has won Female Video of the Year every year since 2015. This year was the second consecutive year she was awarded both Female Video of the Year and Video for the Year. Underwood's fans are to thank for her continued dominance, as the CMT Music Awards are a fan-voted show.

Wow! You voted and our girl @carrieunderwood takes home the trophy for Video of the Year at the #CMTawards! pic.twitter.com/1YARCoG1tv — CMT (@CMT) October 22, 2020

"Fans, you guys never cease to amaze me at how hard you work," the singer said in a video accepting her Video of the Year win from her couch on Wednesday night. "Just, thank you so much. This one is really all about you guys, especially because we, again, haven't been together, but I just feel so loved this evening, so thank you guys so much."

Underwood went on to note that making music videos is "so fun" for herself and her fellow artists. "Thank you for all the support and all the fans who have been voting for everybody, we all feel loved tonight," she said.

The 37-year-old also shared her own video with fans on social media after the show, declaring, "You guys did it again." "Thank you so much ... You guys are absolutely amazing," she said. "I feel beyond loved tonight, and please know that I am giving it right back to you guys. Thank you so much, I appreciate it more than you guys could ever know. Thank you, love you guys."

Underwood recently set another awards show record this year when she became the only woman to be named ACM Entertainer of the Year three times.