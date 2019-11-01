Carrie Underwood’s Halloween Photo Alongside Mike Fisher and Kids Has Fans Going Wild

Carrie Underwood showed off her family’s Halloween costumes on social media last night, sharing a photo of herself dressed as a Care Bear, husband Mike Fisher as “Buck Daniels,” 4-year-old son Isaiah as the Grinch and 9-month-old son Jacob as his furry sidekick, Max.

“Hope everyone had a good #Halloween!” she wrote. “Lots of love from Cheer Bear, The Grinch, Max and Buck Daniels…”

A few of the star’s famous friends weighed in on the sweet family snap, including her trainer, Erin Oprea, who wrote, “How stinkin cute but look at Isaiah. That’s soooo good!”

Zach Swon commented, “Win.”

Underwood’s fans also shared their thoughts, with comments making it clear that Isaiah’s Grinch was the clear fan favorite costume.

“Omg! Love love love. Well done,” one fan wrote.

“Best grinch costume,” added another. “Love it.”

“Now that is one awesome Grinch!” someone commented. Another fan gushed, “That grinch is the best. Happy Halloween.”

“The best!!! Look at Isaiah!!” an additional fan agreed. “He looks amazing! Good job on his makeup momma!! Happy Halloween you guys!”

A photo on Underwood’s Story showed her painting Isaiah’s face green as she turned him into the Grinch, proving that her makeup skills extend the glitter tears she expertly applied each night during her show.

“My Grinch,” the Grammy winner wrote over the behind-the-scenes snap.

The Fisher family was in Detroit on Thursday for the last show of Underwood’s Cry Pretty Tour 360, where Isaiah has been having the time of his life on the road with his mom.

“They love it. Well, I mean, Jake would be fine no matter where we were,” Underwood said of her sons during a recent visit to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

“Somebody recently called [Isaiah] ‘The Mayor of Catering’ because he’s just like, ‘Hi, everybody!’ and loves seeing everyone,” she revealed. “He’s got his little scooter he rides around the venues in. He’s such a people guy. So he’s living the dream.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Matt Winkelmeyer/ACMA2019