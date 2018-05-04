Carrie Underwood Teases Fans With First Look at ‘Cry Pretty’ Music Video

Carrie Underwood teased the music video for “Cry Pretty,” the new single from her upcoming album of the same name. Underwood already performed the track at the Academy of Country Music Awards and released the single last month, but now she is releasing visuals to go with it.

The brief, 10-second clip shared on her Twitter page shows Underwood clothed in a shower and an extreme close-up of her crying eyes. Another shot shows her walking towards a stage and microphone. At the end, Underwood tells fans the video is “coming soon.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Cry Pretty” has already been available to listen to on YouTube, where the lyric video has over 5.1 million views since April 11.

After her triumphant performance at the ACM Awards on April 15, the song topped Billboard‘s Country Digital Songs chart and No. 5 on the Hot Country Songs chart with 54,000 downloads. It was Underwood’s sixth No. 1 on the Country Digital Songs chart and first since 2015.

The song is the lead single for Cry Pretty, Undwerwood’s sixth studio album and first for Capitol Nashville. It is her first album since 2015’s Storyteller.

The ACM Awards performance marked Underwood’s return to public life after a fall at her Nashville home in November led to her needing 40 stitches in her face. Since the awards show, she performed the National Anthem before husband Nashville Predators player Mike Fisher took the ice in an NHL playoff game. This week, she also hit up New York to visit fellow American Idol alum David Cook and the Kinky Boots cast.

Cry Pretty hits stores on Sept. 14. The album and title track were heavily influenced by her accident.

“Sometimes you get together and you write a song, which is exactly what you’re feeling in that moment, and that was ‘Cry Pretty,’ for me,” Underwood said in an interview on Sirius XM’s the Highway. “I think ‘Cry Pretty’ sets the tone for the rest of the album, because it’s emotional, and it is real, but there’s also just some incredible musical moments in the song, and I feel like those things are things that will go throughout the rest of the album.”

She continued, “We have a lot of songs on there that are definitely emotional and kind of soulful and real and raw. There’s so much love and care and heart that has gone into writing these songs, putting music to these songs. Everything has been done in such a careful and loving way.”

Photo credit: Twitter/ Carrie Underwood