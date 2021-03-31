Carrie Underwood Explains Why 'How Great Thou Art' Is 'One of the Most Perfect Songs'

✖

Carrie Underwood released her gospel album, My Savior, on March 26, and one of the most anticipated songs on the project was the Grammy winner's version of the classic hymn "How Great Thou Art," which Underwood has previously performed live. During an Instagram Live with fans on Friday, the Oklahoma native opened up about why she loves the song so much, sharing that it's a combination of the hymn's joyful lyrics and vocally challenging melody.

"I love that song so much; I feel like it's one of the most perfect songs on the planet. It's just joyful and it's recognizing that God is just, He's done such magnificent, beautiful, big things," she said, quoting the line "I see the stars / I hear the rolling thunder / thy power throughout the universe displayed." "Those lyrics are just, they're amazing," Underwood told fans. "And of course, the song is very challenging and I like challenging vocal songs. So it's just perfect for me."

Other songs on My Savior include "Amazing Grace," "Just As I Am," and "Nothing But the Blood of Jesus," all of which Underwood grew up singing in church. "I've wanted to make this album my whole life. I've been talking about it for years," she said. "So often, music shifts and changes and you have new sounds and new subjects to sing about, but these songs have truly lasted the test of time. Some of them are hundreds of years old; they're just beautiful. I sang them growing up and my parents sang them growing up and now we want kids now to sing them growing up and just to be a part of trying to keep these songs alive, it's beautiful and it's hopefully timeless."

The Oklahoma native is preparing to celebrate her album with a livestream show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, which will air on Easter Sunday. The special will stream live globally on Underwood's official Facebook page at 11:00 a.m. CT on April 4 and feature appearances by gospel singer CeCe Winans and NEEDTOBREATHE frontman Bear Rinehart, both of whom appear on My Savior. The concert will be available to view for 48 hours after its initial airing and donations accepted throughout the livestream and for 48 hours after will benefit Save the Children.

"This is an album I have always wanted to record and I’m thrilled to be able to bring these uplifting, inspirational songs to life in this special way," Underwood said in a statement. "It means so much to be able to bring this event to people in their homes on a day that holds so much meaning for us spiritually and to be able to raise much-needed funds and awareness for the incredible work of Save the Children as we celebrate the importance of family."