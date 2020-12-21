Carrie Underwood's Son Isaiah Told All of His Classmates About His Duet With Mom

✖

Carrie Underwood was joined by her 5-year-old son, Isaiah, for a new version of "Little Drummer Boy" that appeared on Underwood's recently-released holiday album My Gift, and it's hard to tell who's more proud of the collaboration, the singer or her son. During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Friday, the Grammy winner told Kelly Clarkson that when the song was released this fall, Isaiah made sure that all of his friends were some of the first to hear it.

"He did such a great job, and listening back, I feel like he's just so proud of himself," she said. "He went to school and he's like, 'Hey, my song's out! Wanna hear my song?' And they were listening to it in his class." Underwood added that Isaiah was excited to hear himself on the recording. "I had no idea what was going to happen," she said. "He's never been in that kind of situation before — I don't think he's even been in the studio with me ever before. I don't know if he knows what I do at all. I just thought I could hear his voice on it in my head when I was singing it, and I thought I'd just ask him and see if he might want to."

The Oklahoma native told Clarkson that while Isaiah is a fan of Christmas, he takes after his mom in that he prefers the spookier side of things.

"He just loves kind of the creepy aspect of things," she explained. "He would like The Nightmare Before Christmas, which is a Christmas movie. But he likes the creepiness of it. He loves Santa, he has the sweetest heart... He is my child, I like scary movies and the creepy stuff too. I swear I have not imposed any of my stuff onto him. It's just what he likes going for."

Underwood is an admitted lover of all things scary and likes her horror films as gory as she can get them. "I do like the horror genre quite a bit," she told Entertainment Weekly earlier this year. "I just love things that are imaginative. I love things that could never really happen in real life because I feel like I get a lot of 'real life' in my own life and it’s nice to have that escape."