Carrie Underwood Says Son Isaiah Is ‘Living the Dream’ on Cry Pretty Tour 360

Carrie Underwood is currently on her Cry Pretty Tour 360, where she is joined for most of the shows by her 4-year-old son, Isaiah, and 8-month-old son, Jacob. While Jacob is still content to be carried everywhere, Isaiah proudly takes over whatever venue she might be playing in.

“They’re all with me. They love it. My 8-month-old would be fine no matter where we were,” Underwood revealed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, adding that the tour was especially meaningful for Isaiah.

“Somebody recently called him ‘The Mayor of Catering’ because he’s just like, ‘Hi, everybody!’ and loves seeing everyone,” Underwood noted. “He’s got his little scooter he rides around the venues in. He’s such a people guy. So he’s living the dream.”

Underwood also opened up about the upcoming CMA Awards, where she is nominated for three awards, including Entertainer of the Year, and will also host the show, with help from Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire. With the CMA Awards focused on women in country music this year, it’s a cause Underwood is proud to support.

“I feel like women are the backbone of country music, Underwood said. “When you think back to some of the greatest country artists of all time. Dolly, Reba, Loretta, Patsy, Tammy – they don’t even need last names. They were the ones that made it for me. They taught me how to sing, they taught me how to act, how to dress, how to be on stage.

“They taught me that anything was possible,” she added.” They’re why I get to do what I do, so I’m glad we’re celebrating that. Hopefully we can keep that legacy going.”

Underwood, who just sold out Madison Square Garden in New York City, with Maddie & Tae and Runaway June serving as her opening acts, has several more shows scheduled for the next few weeks. The Oklahoma native will return to Nashville on Wednesday, Oct. 16, to be honored, for the fifth time, as one of the CMT Artists of the Year, along with Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay and Kane Brown. McEntire will also receive the Artist of a Lifetime honor.

The 2019 CMA Awards will air live on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. In addition to her Entertainer of the Year nod, Underwood is also nominated for Album of the Year (for Cry Pretty) and Female Vocalist of the Year.

Photo Credit: Getty / Rich Fury