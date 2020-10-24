Carrie Underwood Soaks in Breathtaking View as She Starts Her Day

✖

Carrie Underwood is starting off her weekend on a positive note. On Instagram, the country singer posted a photo of herself taking a quiet moment before a busy day. Not only does the photo showcase Underwood taking in a moment of calm, but it also shows her wearing some of her CALIA by Carrie Underwood athleisure wear to boot.

In the caption for the post, Underwood, decked out in comfy-looking CALIA gear, wrote that she was taking a moment to herself before getting her day started. The singer looks incredibly peaceful as she gazes outside to look at the stunning blue sky. She wrote, "Taking a moment before a busy day. So many exciting things coming!" The "Cry Pretty" singer ended the post by including a couple of hashtags related to her CALIA brand, including "#ChooseYou" and "#StayThePath."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Oct 24, 2020 at 7:36am PDT

While Underwood has many exciting things in store, she recently got to be a part of an exciting event, as the CMT Music Awards took place this past Wednesday. During the awards ceremony, Underwood walked away with two of the night's top honors — Female Video of the Year and Video of the Year, both of which she earned for "Drinking Alone." It marked the second year in a row that she nabbed the Video of the Year award, as she did so in 2019 for "Cry Pretty." The American Idol alum is the most awarded performer in CMT Music Awards history, as she has earned 22 awards from the organization over the years.

Since the awards show came amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Underwood delivered her acceptance speeches from her home. In a video message, she thanked the CMT Awards for continuing to host the show during the health crisis and, of course, her fans. "Thank you, CMT, first and foremost for still having this night, still giving us all just something to look forward to and still have fun at even though we're not all there hanging out together like we usually are," she said. "Thank you, fans, so much for voting. I don't get to see you. I haven't got to see you guys hardly at all this year. But, stuff like this, it means so much to me and just lets me know that you're still doing what you do which is just giving the love. And I hope you feel it right back from me because you guys are so amazing."