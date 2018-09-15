Carrie Underwood Shows off Baby Bump in NYC

Carrie Underwood is currently traveling to promote her new album, Cry Pretty, and the star showed off her growing baby bump as she walked the streets of New York City on Friday in the midst of a day of interviews.

The American Idol winner kept things casual in a black t-shirt, black leggings and gray sweater, carrying a black backpack on her shoulder and a tan bag in her hand as she smiled.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Oklahoma native’s shirt was emblazoned with lyrics from her sports anthem “The Champion,” with the top reading “Invincible, unbreakable, unstoppable, unshakeable.”

Underwood is expecting her second child with husband Mike Fisher, and the couple is already parents to 3-year-old son Isaiah.

The soon-to-be mom of two announced her pregnancy in a video shared to social media in August.

“Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond,” she said. “This has just been a dream come true, with album and with baby news and all that stuff, we’re so excited and so glad that you guys can share in this with us and be a part of this with us.”

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, Underwood revealed that she thinks her son will be a great big brother to his upcoming sibling.

“He’s absolutely amazing,” she said, though she noted that Isaiah probably doesn’t quite understand what will happen once his new brother or sister arrives.

“He’ll be really sweet and he’ll talk to my belly and kiss my belly — he’s the sweetest little boy,” she said. “But I mean, no kid can really know that their life is going to change. He’ll just have to share Mommy.”

Next year, Isaiah and his younger sibling will join their mom on the road on her Cry Pretty Tour 360, something Underwood admitted might be a challenge.

“It’s going to be a different ball game, for sure,” she told the Tennessean. “My brain, I’m such a planner. I want to know how it’s all going to go. But no matter who you are, you make it happen, you make it work, you get your team behind you.”

As for whether she’s having a boy or girl, Underwood doesn’t yet know.

“I don’t know what it is,” she said. “You’ve got a 50 percent chance you’re correct. I have no idea.”

Photo Credit: Getty / James Devaney