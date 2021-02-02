Carrie Underwood Shouts out the Trainer Who Keeps Her in Such Phenomenal Shape

✖

If you follow Carrie Underwood on Instagram, you would know that the singer makes fitness a major part of her lifestyle. On Monday, she shared a post that featured the trainer responsible for keeping her in tip-top shape. In her post, Underwood wished her trainer and friend, Eve Overland, a happy birthday.

Underwood posted three different photos of herself and Overland to mark the trainer's birthday. In those photos, the pair, are, of course, featured getting their workout on. Alongside the sweet snaps, the "Cry Pretty" singer wrote, "Happy birthday to my friend and trainer, @eveoverlandfitness ! May your birthday be just like you...fun, sweet, uplifting, understanding, encouraging and so much more! I hope you’re doing the things you love (like burpees)." She ended her caption by including a slew of birthday-related emojis, including birthday cakes, gifts, and hearts.

As previously mentioned, Underwood is heavily involved in the world of fitness. She's so involved in the scene that she has even released her own activewear line, CALIA by Carrie Underwood. The country singer released the line back in 2015 and, over five years later, it's still going strong. Underwood opened up about creating her line in December 2019, telling PEOPLE that she wanted to make sure that her brand is inclusive for everyone. She explained, "I've had several occasions where women would come through meet and greet lines and say, 'You inspired me.' They'd be wearing Calia head to toe, and they'd be like, 'You inspired me and I got into the gym. I started walking. I started changing my diet, and I feel so much better. I lost this much weight.'"

Underwood frequently releases different styles for her CALIA line, which allows her to show off her creative side. She continued to tell PEOPLE that she loves hearing feedback from those who have become inspired to become a healthier version of themselves with the help of her activewear gear. "It's fun being creative and it's fun making clothes that I love to wear," she said. "But then you see how people are using them in lives, and taking ownership over their health and feeling better about themselves." The "Before He Cheats" singer added that she fully understands that everyone is on their own, unique path in their health journeys, which is why her line runs from XS to XXXL, "We're not all size zeros. We're different shapes, sizes, ages. It's important to encourage people and be a part of people's journeys, no matter where they are in those journeys."