Carrie Underwood Shares New Photos of Son Jacob to Celebrate His First Birthday

Happy birthday to Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher‘s son, Jacob! The little boy turned 1 year old on Tuesday, with Underwood sharing a few photos of her youngest child enjoying the best part of a birthday –– eating cake!

“Happy birthday, Jacob!” Underwood posted on Instagram. “How are you already 1 year old? You are smiley, crazy, smart, soooo fast and into everything! And, apparently, you love cake! I can’t wait to see your personality continue to shine! I have a good feeling you’re going to keep us all on our toes for years to come! I thank God for you each and every day. You are truly our miracle baby!!! Mommy loves you! Swipe to see how cute the cake was before Jake got a hold of it!”

Jacob joins 4-year-old big brother Isaiah at home, which makes life a challenge, albeit a happy one, for the country music superstar.

“I must be a duck, calm on the surface and paddling like crazy underneath,” Underwood shared with PopCulture.com and other media, speaking about being on her Cry Pretty Tour 360 with her two children along. “It’s definitely a different ballgame because [Jacob’s] so much younger than Isaiah was when I took him on the road. There’s a huge difference between four months and 11 months. I wasn’t feeding Isaiah in the middle of the night. It’s like he knows when I have a really busy morning or a ton of stuff to do the next day, because that’s the night that he’s going to be up like four or five times. Like last night.”

Underwood’s life might have gotten more complicated by taking her two children on the road with her, but she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It’s great that I have the kind of job where I can bring my kids with me,” Underwood acknowledged. “They’re around, and when I have to step away and go ‘Mommy has to go work,’ there’s a great support unit around me that, they got it. And then when I’m done, I come back and we do our best to make things as normal as possible and try to stick to some sort of schedule. This is our life, and I’m lucky that they get to be around.”

