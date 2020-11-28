Carrie Underwood Shares a Look at Her Thanksgiving Spread: 'I Cooked for 2 Days'

✖

Carrie Underwood hosted a smaller-than-usual Thanksgiving at her house this year, but she still put in serious time in the kitchen, sharing her cooking process with fans on her Instagram Story ahead of the holiday. After sharing photos of a series of dishes making their way into her oven, Underwood used her Instagram feed on Thursday to show off all of her hard work, posting a video of her family's spread, which featured

"I cooked for 2 days. It was over in 20 minutes!" Underwood captioned the clip, which was set to Eric Carman's "Hungry Eyes." In her caption, she added, "Couldn’t be with the fam this year, but we feasted nonetheless! I worked hard and our bellies are stuffed!" She also thanked family friend Jay Cutler for the group's turkey, though it was one part of the meal the singer didn't try. "Shoutout to [Jay Cutler] for the turkey, which I did not try (I’m a Tofurky kind of girl) but was told it was delicious!" she wrote. "Happy Thanksgiving everyone!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood)

Cutler posted a similar video on his own page and added, "We had it all. And when I say we, I mean [Carrie Underwood] and [Mike Fisher]. I watched a large turkey cook in a vat of oil. Carrie and Mike had enough for 20 people. Hope everyone had a great Turkey day." Underwood's husband, Mike Fisher, commented, "Man that was a lot of food for 8 masked people."

Ahead of Thanksgiving, the Fisher family was busy decorating their Christmas tree, which Underwood and Fisher documented on their Instagram stories earlier this week. The group was clad in matching green pajamas, Underwood posting a snap of herself with dog Ace and Fisher sharing a snap of his wife on a ladder putting something on top of the tree as their oldest son, 5-year-old Isaiah, looked on.

Underwood got into the holiday season early this year with the release of her first-ever Christmas album, My Gift, and she'll further celebrate with a television special, My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood, on HBO Max on Dec. 3.

"I’m thrilled to be collaborating with Playtone and HBO Max to bring My Gift to life," she previously said in a statement. "Just like the album, I hope this special will help bring some much-needed joy and become part of the soundtrack to people’s holiday festivities this year as it streams throughout the season and beyond."