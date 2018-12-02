Carrie Underwood Shares Adorable Snapshot of ‘Santa’s Helper’ Isaiah Asleep in Husband Mike Fisher’s Arms

Carrie Underwood shared an adorable photo of her 3-year-old son Isaiah, wearing a Santa Claus hat while asleep in the arms of her husband, retired hockey player Mike Fisher.

“Even Santa’s helper gets a little tired getting ready for Christmas,” Underwood wrote Friday, alongside a Christmas tree emoji, a heart and a sleeping emoji.

Fisher also recently shared a Christmas-related post on his own Instagram page. The former Nashville Predators player shared a photo of Isaiah’s hand on a copy of Indescribable: 100 Devotions About God & Science by Louie Giglio. “Perfect Christmas gift! This book is so good for kids. Izzy’s loving it,” Fisher wrote in the caption.

This will be Isaiah’s last Christmas as an only child, since Underwood and Fisher will be welcoming their second baby boy in just a few short weeks. Maddie & Tae singer Taylor Dye revealed Underwood’s due date during an interview with Us Weekly at the Country Music Association Awards in November.

“January… and we’ve already offered to babysit,” Dye told the magazine.

Underwood co-hosted the CMAs with Brad Paisley and revealed her new baby’s gender during the show, just as she did when she was pregnant with Isaiah. After the show, she told Us Weekly she was excited to finally have another baby.

“It took us a while to get here… I’m gonna cry again,” the “Cry Pretty” singer said. “[I’m] just so thankful… to find out Isaiah’s gonna have a baby brother. It was just great news. We’re excited.”

Between Isaiah’s birth and her pregnancy, Underwood said she suffered three miscarriages in two years. She told CBS Sunday Morning she became frustrated and felt guilty about being mad because of all the other wonderful things she has in her life.

“I have this amazing life. Like, really, what can I complain about? I can’t. I have an incredible husband, incredible friends, an incredible job, an incredible kid. Can I be mad? No,” the country superstar said in September. “I got mad… I was like, ‘Why on Earth do I keep getting pregnant if I can’t have a kid? Like, what is this? Shut the door. Like, do something. Either shut the door or let me have a kid.’ And for the first time, I feel like I actually told God how I felt.”

Underwood released her latest album, Cry Pretty, in September. She will be heading out on tour in May to support the album with Maddie & Tae and Runaway June as her opening acts.

Underwood previously told PopCulture.com she plans on bringing both her children with her on the tour.

“I don’t care if you’re me, and you’re on tour or whatever, or if you’re a teacher, or you’re a stay-at-home mom, or you’re doing whatever you’re doing,” she said of being a working mother. “You figure out how to juggle. And I’m just gonna figure out how to juggle.”

Photo credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic