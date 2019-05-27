Carrie Underwood Reveals Son Jacob Is Learning About His Family’s Canadian Roots During Her Tour

Carrie Underwood’s son Jacob is tagging along with the country music star on her Cry Pretty Tour 360, which gives her a chance to introduce him to his father Mike Fisher‘s homeland.

On Sunday, Underwood shared a photo a fan took during her performance at Vancouver‘s Rogers Arena on Saturday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Cool shot of the stage from last night’s show in Vancouver…the first of our run of shows in Canada… This is Jacob’s first big tour of the Great White North! I’m glad the kiddos are getting to learn more about where they come from,” Underwood wrote, adding the hashtags “Married to a Canadian” and “O Canada.”

The Vancouver show was the first part of Underwood’s Canada leg. She is also performing in Edmonton, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Toronto and Ottawa before she returns to the U.S. to finish the tour in June.

Fischer is a former NHL player who played for the Ottawa Senators and Nashville Predators. He was born in Peterborough, Ontario, a city north of Toronto. In March, Fisher became an American citizen.

Underwood’s tour kicked off in early May, just months after she welcomed Jacob in January. The couple are also parents to 4-year-old son Isiah.

The “Love Wins” singer has been open about taking her children on the road.

“[Isaiah] was 11 months old when we started the last tour,” Underwood told ABC News in April. “So it was very much like: do a little makeup, make him dinner, come back and do my hair, then get him ready for bed. So it was worlds colliding, but it was great. I’m so lucky I get to take my kids to work with me and not everybody gets to do that.”

Underwood also told PopCulture.com in January she had everything planned when it comes to child care on the road.

“Obviously, I have help when I’m out there. Somebody’s gotta watch my kid when I’m out on stage,” she said at the time. “But I’m really bad at utilizing that, which I think is good too… Nobody ever got up with my kid in the middle of the night. That was me, and I’m proud of that.”

The first part of Underwood’s Cry Pretty tour ends on June 23 in Lincoln, Nebraska before Underwood does a brief tour of the U.K. A second North American leg runs from Sept. 10 in San Diego to Oct. 31 in Detroit. Her supporting acts on the North American leg are Maddie & Tae and Runaway June.

“It’s gonna be a great show from start to finish. That’s our main objective,” Underwood said of the tour. “I want them to leave saying, ‘That’s the best show I’ve ever been to.’”

Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2019/FilmMagic for ACM/Getty Images