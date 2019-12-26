Carrie Underwood Shares Photo of Three Dogs in Christmas Sweaters

When Carrie Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, celebrated Christmas, they made sure their dogs got in on the holiday festivities as well! Underwood shared a photo of her three pups, decked out in yuletide sweaters in front of a Christmas tree.

“Merry Christmas from Ace, Zero and Penny!” Underwood captioned the photo.

Underwood already divulged that the family, including sons Isaiah and Jacob, would be traveling over the holiday season, visiting their family scattered across the country.

“This year, there’s a lot of travel involved, but that’s kind of our tradition,” Underwood previously revealed. “We try to be with all of our family. We want it all. But that’s where we are right now in life is the traveling because we don’t have any family that actually lives near us, so it’s just go, go, go.”

Underwood also planned on indulging in several of her favorite foods over the holidays, even though she plans on getting right back on track in the new year.

“I don’t like to call them ‘cheat days’ — you’re just enjoying life,” said the singer. “I feel like holiday time can be stressful when it comes to health and fitness, but it doesn’t have to be. You can just say, ‘I’m going to enjoy myself on the holidays.’”

The 36-year-old is learning to give herself some grace, especially after giving birth to son Jacob earlier this year.

“After having my first kid, I felt like I bounced back fast. And then with Jake, it was like my body took a minute to get back to me. It was frustrating, because I’m like, ‘Why wasn’t it like the first time?’” Underwood told PEOPLE. “But I’m four years older. That also helped me shift my mindset — I’m still working hard, wanting to be the best me possible, but cutting myself slack and just thinking, ‘Be kind to yourself.’ It’s amazing what we [women] do to ourselves. We’re probably all our toughest critics.”

Underwood has yet to announce tour plans for 2020, but she will release her new book, Find Your Path, encouraging others to work on a healthy lifestyle.

“I want to be healthy and fit 52 weeks of the year, but that doesn’t mean I have to be perfect every day,” Underwood said of the book. “This philosophy is a year-round common-sense approach to health and fitness that involves doing your best most of the time — and by that I don’t mean being naughty for three days and good for four. I mean doing your absolute best most of the time during every week, 52 weeks of the year.”

