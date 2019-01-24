Carrie Underwood Reveals Plans for Child Care While on Tour

When Carrie Underwood kicks off her Cry Pretty Tour 360 in May, she will have two children to take care of: newborn son, Jacob, and Isaiah, who will turn four in February. But just like when Underwood embarked on her last Storyteller Tour in 2016, when Isaiah was a baby, there is one job she insists on doing herself.

“It’s just all gonna happen at once,” Underwood told PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “I went on tour with Isaiah when he was 11 months old. He was right there when we had our first show. And it was really hard. Obviously, I have help when I’m out there. Somebody’s gotta watch my kid when I’m out on stage.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“But I’m really bad at utilizing that, which I think is good too,” she added. “Nobody ever got up with my kid in the middle of the night. That was me, and I’m proud of that.”

Much like before, the Oklahoma native will strive to strike a balance between caring for her own children and herself.

“I would get off stage and not be tired, because of the lights and noise and whatever,” Underwood said. “Finally go to bed at 1:00, he’s waking up at 3:00 or 4:00. And then I’m trying to wake up early, so I can get some sort of workout in, so I can try to take care of myself. And I was tired. It was hard. And it’s gonna be really hard again.”

Underwood might be preparing for some long days – and nights – but she insists she is just like other working moms.

“That’s just what moms do,” she said. “I don’t care if you’re me, and you’re on tour or whatever, or if you’re a teacher, or you’re a stay-at-home mom, or you’re doing whatever you’re doing. You figure out how to juggle. And I’m just gonna figure out how to juggle.”

Underwood’s second son was born on Monday, January 21. The singer announced the news on social media with a series of pictures of the newborn.

“Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday…his mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle!” Underwood wrote. “Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good…”

Underwood’s Cry Pretty Tour 360 kicks off on May 1. Find dates at CarrieUnderwoodOfficial.com.

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Michael Loccisano