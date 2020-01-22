Carrie Underwood Reveals New Photo of Son Celebrating First Birthday, and Fans Have Reactions

Jan. 21 marks a special day for Carrie Underwood and family. Underwood’s youngest son, Jacob Fisher, turned one on Tuesday, Jan. 21 and the singer celebrated by posting photos from the youngster’s cake-filled party on social media. And her Instagram post drew many lovely comments from her fans.

“Happy birthday, Jacob! How are you already 1 year old? You are smiley, crazy, smart, soooo fast and into everything!” Underwood wrote, captioning a slideshow that showcased Jacob chowing down on some cake. “And, apparently, you love cake! I can’t wait to see your personality continue to shine! I have a good feeling you’re going to keep us all on our toes for years to come! I thank God for you each and every day. You are truly our miracle baby!!! Mommy loves you! Swipe to see how cute the cake was before Jake got ahold of it!”

Naturally, since her post was just so cute, many fans flocked to the comments section to wish Jacob a happy birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jan 21, 2020 at 7:34am PST

“He’s the best cake smasher I’ve ever seen!” one fan wrote, adding a heart and a laughing emoji for good measure. “Happy Birthday to Jacob!”

“Omg he is too cute!!! Love the way he’s attacking that cake” another commented.

“Everything about this is so adorable!! What a cutie!! And that blonde hair,” a fan wrote, loving Underwood’s celebration for Jacob. “He’s adorable, @carrieunderwood. Have fun celebrating your sweet little Jacob.”

“Wow fastest year ever!! Happy 1st Birthday Jacob!!!” yet another fan commented. Just like this fan mentioned, the time has really flown by, as it seems like yesterday that Underwood announced that she had given birth to her second child with her husband, Mike Fisher (the couple is also parents to a son named Isaiah).

Alas, it was one year ago that Underwood announced via Instagram that she had welcomed her second child, a boy named Jacob Bryan Fisher.

“Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday … his mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle!” the “Before He Cheats” singer wrote, captioning a slideshow of photos that featured herself, Isaiah, Mike, and the bundle of joy.

“Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good,” she added.