Carrie Underwood Reveals Mike Fisher Sleeps on the Couch While on Cry Pretty Tour 360

Carrie Underwood just revealed that her husband, Mike Fisher, sleeps on the couch while she is on her Cry Pretty Tour 360, but don’t worry – their marriage is fine! Underwood brings both 4-year-old Jacob and 5-month-old Isaiah, out on the road with her, which is why Fisher has to find another place to sleep.

“I actually kicked my husband out of the bed and he sleeps on the couch up front,” Underwood confessed to The Guardian. “It’s just a lot easier to wake up in a moving bus and grab the baby and feed him.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 36-year-old previously said that, although she has help on the road, she makes sure that she is the one to get up with her children during the night, even if it makes her tired the next day.

“I’ll be waking up at God knows what time in the morning feeding my baby – no one else can do that,” she said. “I’m proud of that.”

Underwood and Fisher wed in 2010, with the singer admitting he is the only person that she could spend her life with.

“I like to be alone,” Underwood acknowledged. “My husband is probably the only person on this planet I could have married. My mom, when I told her I was engaged, was even like ‘I just never really thought you’d get married.’ And so I feel like when I’m alone and singing and I hear nothing but music, it’s a nice place to be.”

Underwood and Fisher’s already strong marriage grew even stronger as Underwood was grieving her three miscarriages, and also recovering from the fall outside her home at the end of 2017.

“He is so level-headed about everything,” Underwood told PEOPLE. “When I was dealing with everything, not just emotionally but hormonally – when you’re going on that roller coaster of pregnant, not pregnant, pregnant, not pregnant – I was probably not very easy to love, to be honest. And to have somebody so even-keeled, he was my lifeline, keeping me grounded.”

The Oklahoma native dated other guys before Fisher, but knew early on that he was The One.

“I had dated guys and kind of knew, like, ‘No,’” Underwood recounted. “Nothing was ever really wrong, but nothing was really right either. With him, it was like a good partnership. It was an easy relationship to be in … I feel like he is the person I was meant to be with.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @mfisher1212