Carrie Underwood Reveals Country Music Star She Wanted to Marry

Carrie Underwood has been happily married to Mike Fisher since 2010, but before Fisher, Underwood had her eyes on another guy, a fellow country music star, as her future husband.

“I grew up in Checotah,” Underwood shared in her just-released acceptance speech after her induction into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame. “I always wanted to sing. If you had asked me when I was 5 years old, 10 years old, ‘What are you going to be when you grow up,’ I would have said, ‘I’m going to be a famous country music singer. The only reason, in my head, as a child, that something that big and that grand and that amazing was possible, was because I had seen other people do it that were from places just like where I grew up. “I saw Reba [McEntire],” she continued. “I saw Garth [Brooks], I saw Vince [Gill], I saw Toby [Keith], I saw Bryan White.

“And I’m sorry, honey, but when I was growing up, I was pretty sure I was gonna marry that guy,” Underwood added to Fisher, referring to White.

White, who had a string of hits in the ’90s, including “Someone Else’s Star” and “Rebecca Lynn,” is also from Oklahoma, and is the one who officially inducted Underwood into the Hall of Fame. But in addition to recalling her childhood crush, Underwood also used her time on stage to encourage other little girls, who have similar dreams as she once did.

“Hopefully there is some little girl at home right now,” Underwood shared, “who is dreaming of being a country music singer, sees what I have been lucky enough and able to do, and blessed to do, and all of the other people that I just named, what they’ve been able to do and what they’ve been blessed enough to do, and think ‘That’s possible.’”

Underwood was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame only one night after hosting the 2018 CMA Awards, where she also took home the trophy for Female Vocalist of the Year. She is currently waiting for the arrival of her second son, who is due any day, and will then hit the road for her Cry Pretty Tour 360 in May.

“I’m a working mom, working wife,” Underwood said after her CMA Awards win. “Same as all of the other ones out there. My job’s kind of weird, but you just figure your way through it and women, we ladies are good at that. I’m honored to get to hold some pretty incredible titles. Mom is definitely one of them. I’m just excited. I’m excited that they get to see their mom do that and see me on stage. Hopefully I can be an inspiration to my children and to other working moms out there because we got this.”

Photo Credit: Getty images / Kevin Winter