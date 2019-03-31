Carrie Underwood Reveals Candid Post-Workout Selfie

Carrie Underwood stripped away the glitz, glamour, and makeup for a candid look at herself inside the gym. It has only been a few months since the country star gave birth to her second son, Jacob, so it’s fitting that the new mom is back in the gym to shed that bit of baby weight ahead of her world tour.

Underwood has shared looks inside the gym prior to now, noting that her current attempt at “bouncing back” has been more difficult than it was after her first child with husband Mike Fisher, Isaiah. The star notes that she is “pretty hard on herself” and Saturday’s selfie seems to capture the aftermath.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“When your face matches your shirt = you had a good workout!” Underwood captioned the photo on Instagram. “Unless your shirt is blue…then maybe you should be concerned! (Sorry, total mom joke)”

She notes that the photos come from the workout she had on Friday, using it to showcase what she calls “one of her favorite new outfits” for the gym. The shirt reads, “I’m doing this for me.”

“I especially love the top because this is basically my motto these days!”

Underwood’s road post-pregnancy workout has apparently been overkill for the star. In her post from March 19, Underwood detailed a bit of what she does in the gym and how she pushes herself to get her body feeling “the way I know it can.”

“I go into the gym and I can’t run as fast or as far. I can’t lift as much weight or do as many reps as I could a year ago,” she admits on the post. “As I was working out today, I realized that for the past 11(ish) months, my body has not belonged to me. It was a perfect home for Jacob…As I prepare for red carpets and for life on tour, right now I make a promise to myself to start appreciating what my body CAN do and stop focusing on what it can’t.”

She continues to say that she is going to stop “analyzing every angle and every curve and every pound and every meal” as she works to get into the shape she wants.

“I’m going to keep staying the path because it is a journey and as long as I’m always working towards my goals, one day I’ll reach them.”

Taking it day by day seems to be her mantra and the smile on her face in the latest photo shows it may be working for her.

Outside of the gym and preparing to get back to her career, Underwood doesn’t hesitate to showcase her mom skills and how she differs from critics she runs into day to day. Her son Isaiah has even joined her in the gym as a little gym partner/motivation.

She finds the time to make it all work despite her busy schedule. And it is understandable seeing how she’ll be hitting the road on tour starting in May. It’ll take a little more work to keep her role as mom intact.