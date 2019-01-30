Carrie Underwood Returns to Social Media After Birth of Second Child

Carrie Underwood marked her first return to social media after announcing the birth of her second child, Jacob Bryan Fisher, this time to encourage fans to take care of their four-legged children instead.

Great reminder! Don’t forget about those fur babies!!! 🐶🐱 //t.co/L7j69nG3VN — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) January 30, 2019

The “Love Wins” singer retweeted a message from a local Nashville weather reporting company, encouraging people to bring in their animals while the city is under a deep freeze.

“Great reminder! Don’t forget about those fur babies!!!” Underwood wrote, along with an emoji of a dog and a cat.

Aside from the reminder, Underwood has been silent on all social media platforms since Jan. 23, when she announced the arrival of her new son.

“Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday…his mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle!” Underwood wrote. “Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good.”

Underwood’s husband, Mike Fisher, also spoke out after his son’s birth.

“Jacob Bryan Fisher! You are a gift from our Lord!” Fisher wrote, along with a picture of the newborn. “The last few years has has had its challenges and it makes this moment even more sweet! We didn’t know if Izzy would ever have another sibling but we learned through it all that God is in control and his timing is perfect! He is good all the time even in the difficult times that are hard to understand. #grateful #miraclebaby.”

The American Idol alum previously revealed she endured three heartbreaking miscarriages after the birth of her 3-year-old son, Isaiah.

“I had always been afraid to be angry,” Underwood confessed on CBS Sunday Morning. “Because we are so blessed. And my son, Isaiah, is the sweetest thing. And he’s the best thing in the world. And I’m like, ‘If we can never have any other kids, that’s okay, because he’s amazing.’ And I have this amazing life. Like, really, what can I complain about? I can’t. I have an incredible husband, incredible friends, an incredible job, an incredible kid. Can I be mad? No.”

Underwood will enjoy a few months at home with her two children before she hits the road for her Cry Pretty Tour 360, where she reveals both of her sons will still be with her.

“That’s just what moms do,” Underwood insisted. “I don’t care if you’re me, and you’re on tour or whatever, or if you’re a teacher, or you’re a stay-at-home mom, or you’re doing whatever you’re doing. You figure out how to juggle. And I’m just gonna figure out how to juggle.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Winter