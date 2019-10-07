Carrie Underwood Responds to Kelly Clarkson’s New ‘Before He Cheats’ Cover on Talk Show

Carrie Underwood has some words for Kelly Clarkson after she covered one of her songs on her talk show. The Voice coach made headlines Wednesday when she chose to sing the country superstar’s hit song “Before He Cheats” as part of her recurring segment, “Kellyoke.”

Clarkson made Underwood’s hit song her own during the show, even getting the studio audience on their feet to dance with her to the tune. Fans of the singer love when she performs covers, as she has been known to do when on tour.

Clarkson’s “Kellyoke” segment has become a fan-favorite since the premiere of The Kelly Clarkson Show. The singer has also covered hit songs from female superstars like Dolly Parton, Sia and Kelsea Ballerini.

After fans started to gush over Clarkson’s rendition of the hit song, Underwood took to Twitter to react to the cover. She praised the singer with a tweet Friday, sharing a snippet of the performance.

Fans went wild after seeing Underwood’s response and had their own suggestions to what should happen next.

“Sooo now I think it is time for Carrie to cover a Kelly song,” one fan suggested.

“Now how about you cover her too? Maybe the live version of Beautiful Disaster or Because of You?” another fan responded.

“Queen supporting a queen whose supporting a queen!! [two red hearts] (that made sense in my head,” another user wrote.

“She did your song sweet justice Carrie. You two are my favorites from American Idol. So glad you both decided to compete because now I have great music in my library,” another fan commented.

Clarkson paid tribute to her friend and fellow American Idol alum just a couple weeks since she staged a reunion between herself and the show’s original judges Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson. Abdul previously praised Clarkson for how well she has been doing in the new show, as well as on her work on The Voice.

The cover performance also comes a few months after Clarkson squashed rumors of a possible feud between herself and the country star.

“Someone just sent me this & I’m like why does she get the good pic & I have the worst expression I’ve ever made [with] zero muscles being used in my face ha! I officially have a feud w/whoever used this pic!” she tweeted. “At least give me a good pic if y’all are gonna be lying is all I’m sayin.’”