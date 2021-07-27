Carrie Underwood Releasing Special Edition of Holiday Album 'My Gift' Ahead of Christmas

✖

Carrie Underwood surprised fans on Tuesday morning when she announced that she will be releasing a special edition of her holiday album My Gift, which she originally released in September 2020. The new edition will arrive on Sept. 24 and will include three new songs, "Favorite Time of Year," "All Is Well" and Underwood's performance of "Let There Be Peace" and "Something in the Water" from her HBO Max holiday special.

"Christmas is coming early again this year as I couldn’t wait to release a Special Edition of #MyGift with 3 additional songs!" Underwood wrote on social media alongside an album teaser, letting fans know that they can now pre-order the album, which you can do here. Underwood wrote "Favorite Time of Year" with Hillary Lindsey, and Chris DeStefano and the song was previously released exclusively as an Amazon Original and featured in Ring’s 2020 Doorbell Season holiday campaign. She also performed the song during her HBO Max holiday special, My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood, which she closed out with a medley of "Let There Be Peace" from My Gift and her 2014 hit "Something in the Water."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood)

"All Is Well" was originally released by Michael W. Smith on his 1989 album Christmas. "My Gift is an album I’ve wanted to make from the beginning of my career," the Grammy winner said in a statement. "It’s been such a blessing to share this special music and I’m excited to share even more with the release of My Gift (Special Edition)." See the full track list for My Gift (Special Edition) below.

1. Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee (Traditional)

2. O Come All Ye Faithful (Traditional)

3. Let There Be Peace (Carrie Underwood, Brett James, David Garcia)

4. Little Drummer Boy (featuring Isaiah Fisher) (Harry Simeone, Henry Onorati, Katherine Davis)

5. Sweet Baby Jesus (Carrie Underwood, Brett James, David Garcia)

6. Hallelujah (with John Legend) (John Stephens, Toby Gad)

7. O Holy Night (Traditional)

8. Mary, Did You Know? (Buddy Greene, Mark Lowry)

9. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (Ralph Blane, Hugh Martin)

10. Away In A Manger (Traditional)

11. Silent Night (Traditional)

12. Favorite Time Of Year (Carrie Underwood, Hillary Lindsey, Chris DeStefano)

13. All Is Well (Michael W. Smith, Wayne Kirkpatrick)

14. Let There Be Peace/Something In The Water (LIVE From HBO Max’s MY GIFT: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood) (Carrie Underwood, Brett James, David Garcia, Chris DeStefano)