Listen to Carrie Underwood's 'Let There Be Peace' From Holiday Album 'My Gift'

After releasing the track list for her upcoming holiday album My Gift, Carrie Underwood has shared the first song from the project, the original composition "Let There Be Peace." Featuring gospel quartet The McCrary Sisters, "Let There Be Peace" finds Underwood praying for world peace rather than anything material this holiday season, a message more relevant than ever.

Underwood wrote the song with songwriter Brett James and songwriter and producer David Garcia, who co-produced Underwood's album Cry Pretty. "So when I get down on my knees to pray / I ask the Lord above to light the way," Underwood sings. "And let there be peace / Peace to every nation / Let there be hope / For all the world to see / Let there be love / And joy to all the children / Let there be peace on Earth for you and me." A visualizer for the song shows Underwood and The McCrary Sisters in the studio, as the song's name and Underwood's name flash alternatively across the screen.

(Photo: Capitol Records Nashville / Joseph Llanes)

"I’ve always wanted to make a Christmas album and it’s been a long time coming," Underwood previously said in a statement. "I knew this would be my next music project after wrapping my tour last year, and I think it’s turned out to be the perfect time for an album like this, in this period of such personal and spiritual reflection. For me, it’s more important than ever to focus on the true meaning of Christmas in a project like this. Even though it has been a tough year for all of us, sometimes I feel like the greatest realizations can be inspired by the most difficult times, and make us more grateful for the things we do have and for what truly matters."

In a preview video for the project, she added that it was "kind of on my heart to do this Christmas album," explaining, "I just felt like this was such a fitting time, kind of feel like it's a more perfect time than ever to record an album like this."

See My Gift's full track listing below:

1. Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee (Traditional)

2. O Come All Ye Faithful (Traditional)

3. Let There Be Peace (Carrie Underwood, Brett James, David Garcia)

4. Little Drummer Boy (featuring Isaiah Fisher) (Harry Simeone, Henry Onorati, Katherine Davis)

5. Sweet Baby Jesus (Carrie Underwood, Brett James, David Garcia)

6. Hallelujah (with John Legend) (John Stephens, Toby Gad)

7. O Holy Night (Traditional)

8. Mary, Did You Know? (Buddy Greene, Mark Lowry)

9. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (Ralph Blane, Hugh Martin)

10. Away In A Manger (Traditional)

11. Silent Night (Traditional)