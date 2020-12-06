Carrie Underwood Masks up for 'My Gift' Special Watch Party at Nashville's Belcourt Theatre

✖

Carrie Underwood is celebrating the release of My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood, which premiered on HBO Max on Thursday. To celebrate the premiere, the country singer held a safe watch party at Nashville's Belcourt Theatre. Of course, in order to adhere to safety guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Cry Pretty" singer donned a mask for the occasion.

In the snap, Underwood appears to be wearing pieces from her CALIA by Carrie Underwood athleisure collection based on the hashtags that she included. She donned a white top, black pants, and, as previously mentioned, a mask. The singer wrote that she was "arriving at a safe and socially distanced watch party of my new Christmas Special!" Underwood's HBO Max special is based on her Christmas album, My Gift, which was released in September. The album features a number of cameos from other artists, including John Legend. But, one of the highlights of the album is that Underwood got to do a duet with her five-year-old son Isaiah on "Little Drummer Boy."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood)

In an interview with The Tennessean, which was published on Thursday, Underwood opened up about being able to perform alongside her young son, whom she shares with husband Mike Fisher. She said that it wasn't a part of the "original plan" to include him on the album, but they couldn't resist after hearing his adorable vocals. She explained, "But the more it started to come together, I could just see his little face when I sang it. He loves to sing. He loves movies that have music in them. He's always particular about what he wants to listen to in the car. And he has such a great mind for lyrics, which is totally me. He remembers the entire song." The American Idol alum went on to explain that her son was stoked to be able to perform alongside his talented mom on the track and that he really came into his own during the recording process.

"I just asked him, ‘How do you feel about that? Do you want to do it with me? If not, just say no, it's OK.’ And he was super excited. We practiced a little bit, but I didn't want to overdo it and make it (feel like) work," she continued. "When he came in that day, he dressed himself up. He wanted to get all gussied up because he said, ‘I'm singing for Jesus today.’ So he wore a little fedora and some jeans and a button-up shirt. He did such a good job. Because I'm his mom, I think anything he does is going to be great. But people that I work with are like, 'He really has great pitch.' Maybe he'll want to do something with it. I don't know. I'll support that."