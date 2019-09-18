Carrie Underwood Recalls One of Her Worst Jobs Ever: ‘It Was All Spooky’

Long before Carrie Underwood was one of music’s biggest stars, she was just a regular young woman, trying to make a living in her hometown of Muskogee, Oklahoma. The 36-year-old recently relived some of those memories of her former jobs, including one terrible one, which fortunately didn’t last long.

“I liked most of my jobs,” Underwood said as part of an interview with Jenny McCarthy on SiriusXM’s The Highway. “My first job I worked at a gas station. I worked at a vet clinic when I was in college. But one of my weirdest was actually while I was working at the gas station, I had two jobs. I worked at a hotel down the street. It was very much empty. Like creepy empty. Like The Shining empty. My second day there, the girl that was training me just didn’t come in. She was like, ‘Forget this. I’m outta here.’ So I was in charge on my second day, and I didn’t know how to work anything or do anything.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My boss was horrible at his job, and would randomly tell people that would come in that I was his daughter,” she continued. “He’s like, ‘Doesn’t she look like me? This is my daughter.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t really know what to do, because if I’m like, ‘No I’m not,’ then I’m going to get fired … It was all spooky. All spooky. It’s not there anymore. I didn’t work there long. I worked there maybe like a month, and I was like, ‘I don’t feel like this is for me.’”

Underwood thankfully doesn’t have to worry about anymore creepy day jobs. The American Idol alum is currently on the second leg of her Cry Pretty Tour 360, selling out large venues all over the country. She is also nominated for three CMA Awards: for Album of the Year (for Cry Pretty), Female Vocalist of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year.

Underwood, who will host the CMA Awards with help from Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, was also just announced as an honoree, along with Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Dan + Shay, for the CMT Artists of the Year ceremony. The ceremony, held on Oct. 16, will mark Underwood’s fifth time being recognized by CMT during the annual event.

The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty / Vivien Killilea