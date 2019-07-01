Carrie Underwood Recalls Favorite Childhood July 4th Memory

Carrie Underwood can undoubtedly put on an unforgettable concert these days, but her desire to perform has been instilled in her since she was a child. The Oklahoma native recalls her favorite July 4th memory, which involved fireworks and her own backyard show.

“I think my favorite Fourth of July memory would be going to the fireworks stand and picking out which fireworks I wanted to do,” Underwood recalled to Universal Music Group. “I must have been like 7 or 8, and I came home and made a list of what order I wanted to do them in, because I wanted to put a show on for Mom and Dad. Of course I couldn’t wait until it was dark outside (laughs).

“So, I made my Mom and Dad get the lawn chairs and come out to the backyard and watch some not very dramatic fireworks at like 6 o’clock in the evening, but I was so proud of myself, and I was so proud of the show that I put on,” she continued. “So, I feel like that was a little training for what I do now – putting on shows, figuring out how it’s all going to work out.”

Underwood won’t be in the United States to celebrate the patriotic holiday this year. The singer is currently on the U.K. leg of her Cry Pretty Tour 360, and will be performing in London on July 4th. But Underwood certainly isn’t complaining about spending some time overseas, especially after the warm reception she’s been given.

Cardiff was so much fun!!! It was my first trip to Wales…I felt so loved 💖! Thanks to all who came out from all over! Already can’t wait to come back! #CryPrettyTourUK 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/ai0K5UsP3w — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) June 30, 2019

“Cardiff was so much fun!!!” Underwood gushed on social media. “It was my first trip to Wales…I felt so loved [heart emoji] ! Thanks to all who came out from all over! Already can’t wait to come back! #CryPrettyTourUK”

Underwood will wrap up the U.K. leg of her Cry Pretty Tour 360 with her London show, and will then head to Canada for one show, before taking a couple months off. The second leg of her United States Cry Pretty Tour 360 will resume on Sept. 10 in San Diego, Calif., with both Runaway June and Maddie & Tae returning to serve as her opening acts. Find dates at CarrieUnderwoodOfficial.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Jason Kempin