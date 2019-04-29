Carrie Underwood Reacts to Maddie & Tae’s Recent ‘One Heart to Another’ EP Release

Maddie & Tae just released their One Heart to Another EP, with their upcoming tour boss, Carrie Underwood, chiming in on their efforts.

So happy for you ladies and your new EP! Couldn’t be more proud to have you out on the #CryPrettyTour360! 😘 https://t.co/MKmiXM2YJh — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 27, 2019

“So happy for you ladies and your new EP!” Underwood tweeted. “Couldn’t be more proud to have you out on the [Cry Pretty Tour 360]” adding the kissing heart emoji.

Maddie & Tae, made up of Madison Marlow and Taylor Dye, tweeted their heartfelt response.

Aww love you tons! Thank you so much! 😭😘 https://t.co/HcNuphAS8O — Maddie & Tae (@MaddieandTae) April 27, 2019

“Aww love you tons! Thank you so much!” they wrote, using both the crying and kissing heart emoji.

Underwood’s Cry Pretty Tour 360 kicks off on Wednesday, May 1, and Maddie & Tae promise fans will be blown away by their portion of the show.

“Our fans can expect a really high energy show from us this year,” Marlow vowed. “We are keeping it fun and upbeat, but not straying away from those soft, vulnerable songs as well. But we have a really fun cover we’re going to sneak into this little set that is so exciting. I wish I could spill the beans, but…”

“It’s unexpected,” Dye interjected. “No one is going to expect it.”

“Yeah it’s unexpected, but super fun,” Marlow continued. “[There’s] a couple new songs that haven’t been released yet and a lot of songs that have been released. So, hopefully our fans will memorize that EP, so we’ll be playing all of those songs out there. Hopefully they will know the words by then.”

One Heart to Another is Maddie & Tae’s first release on UMG Nashville, after leaving their former record home, Big Machine Label Group.

“The amount of gratitude I feel towards our fans is indescribable,” Marlow said of One Heart to Another. “We’ve waited four long years to release new music, and so have they. This EP is not only a collection of songs to us, but a reminder that dedication, passion, and perseverance always pays off. This feels so surreal, and it’s only the beginning.”

“This collection of songs is our unfiltered story and we’re so proud to tell it,” added Dye. “Over the past couple of years, we’ve experienced love, pain, redemption and everything in between. And we wouldn’t change a thing.”

Purchase One Heart to Another, and find tour dates, at MaddieandTae.com.

