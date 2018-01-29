Carrie Underwood Reacts to Her First Speeding Ticket, Says She Feels ‘So Ashamed’

Everyone makes mistakes, even Carrie Underwood. The country music superstar was caught speeding on Monday and was “so ashamed.”

“Well, it happened today. After 18 years, I can no longer say I’ve never been pulled over for speeding,” the “Dirty Laundry” singer tweeted. “I feel so ashamed! I may or may not have cried in my car after the cop let me go.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Well, it happened today. After 18 years, I can no longer say I’ve never been pulled over for speeding. I feel so ashamed! I may or may not have cried in my car after the cop let me go. #RuleFollower #GrannyDriver #ImSorry — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) January 29, 2018



She added the hashtags #RuleFolower, #GrannyDriver and #ImSorry.

Underwood has had a rough few weeks, so getting pulled over for speeding was the last thing she needed. Back in November, she took a “hard fall” on the steps of her Nashville home and was hospitalized for a broken wrist, cuts and abrasions. She then took a long break from social media, only posting a photo of her face covered by a scarf on Dec. 27.

On Jan. 19, she posted the X-ray of her broken wrist. Underwood told her fans on Jan. 1 that she needed 40 to 50 stitches on her face.

Underwood has also been busy preparing for Super Bowl LII and NBC’s Winter Olympics coverage. She wrote a new song, “The Champion,” just for the sports events. She wrote the song with Ludacris, Brett James and Chris DeStefano. She said the song was inspired by classic sports speeches, both in movies and real life.

“We wanted it to be something that people could listen to when they’re in the gym or before they watch the Super Bowl, or something that would work for this but also work for people in their everyday lives and just inspire and make them feel like they were ready for anything,” Underwood said last week.

So far, the song has given Underwood another hit. The song debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 47. It also debuted at No. 3 on the Digital Songs Sales chart, with 61,000 copies sold. “The Champion” is her highest-charted track on the Digital Songs Sales chart since “I’ll Stand By You” hit No. 2 in 2007.

“The Champion” will first be heard during Super Bowl LII on Sunday. It will also be played during the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, which starts on Feb. 9. Both events air on NBC.

Photo credit: Facebook / Carrie Underwood