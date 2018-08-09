10 Times Pregnant Carrie Underwood Opened up About Being a Mom

Carrie Underwood has had a few years to hone in on her parenting skills, and now it’s time for baby No. 2.

The country music icon announced Wednesday morning that she and husband Mike Fisher are expecting their second child together, taking to Instagram to share the big news that three-year-old Isaiah Michael would be getting a new sibling.

“You might be wondering or asking, ‘Carrie, why is your tour starting in May?’ Well… yay!” she said in the video, revealing balloons spelling out “BABY” above her head. “Mike (Fisher) and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond.”

Ooh baby do we have a bundle of info to share with you! Click here for info on The Cry Pretty Tour 360! #CryPrettyTourBundle #CryPrettyTour360 #CryPrettyAlbum @CALIAbyCarrie https://t.co/9K79jKnwai pic.twitter.com/kcL76v6XuK — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) August 8, 2018

Underwood has been quite open in the past about how much parenthood has changed her. Scroll through and look back at her best quotes about being a mom.

‘I Like You Just How You Are’

Some of her most touching moments have directly involved Isaiah.

“This morning, Melissa, my hair and makeup artist, was starting to put my makeup on and he’s [Isaiah] all in his pajamas and he said, ‘No, don’t do that!’ and I was like, ‘Why, baby, why are you upset?’” the “Cry Pretty” singer told PEOPLE in May.

“And he said, ‘I like you just how you are.’ He didn’t want me to put makeup on,” explained Underwood. “That made me feel pretty. I know I wasn’t [pretty] because I had just woken up and hadn’t brushed my teeth yet, but he made me feel pretty.”

More Siblings

In her cover story for Redbook‘s September issue, Underwood shared details about her family life, including whether she and Fisher had plans to give Isaiah siblings.

“I’m 35, so we may have missed our chance to have a big family,” she explained. “We always talk about adoption and about doing it when our child or children are a little older.”

“In the meantime, we’re lucky to be a part of organizations that help kids, because our focus right now in our lives is helping as many kids as possible,” Underwood added.

Isaiah Hits ‘Storyteller’

During the Storyteller Tour – Stories in the Round, Underwood brought Isaiah on the road, where they had a variety of adventure in everything from backstage prep to trips to local kid-friendly attractions.

“It’s definitely a balancing act. I have help, because someone has to watch Isaiah when I’m on stage, but we live a lot more on the bus now instead of going in and out of hotels,” she told PEOPLE in September 2016.

“My bus is outfitted for him — he has a crib in the back, and everything is safe there,” she continued of her then-18-month-old son. “That’s a whole other thing — when you’re in a hotel, they probably wonder why I put the big plant in the closet. It’s because he’ll grab it.”

Working Out

From an early age, Carrie included Isaiah in her exercise routine.

“He has a short attention span, but he’s a pretty good workout buddy,” she told PEOPLE. “He just wants to be a part of it, and he just wants to be around you and just do what you’re doing.”

Visiting the sites

Having a toddler on board is the perfect excuse to do some child-friendly tourist activities while on tour.

“On days off, we look for parks and zoos and aquariums,” the “Cry Pretty” singer said, adding that she likes to go to farmer’s markets, co-ops and more to buy groceries wherever she’s visiting.

On Co-Parenting

Underwood also opened up about how they made it work with husband Mike while she was on the road by using technology.

“We FaceTime almost every day so [Mike] can have a little interaction with Isaiah,” she explained. “He comes out sometimes. I look for times when his schedule has him playing at home, and we might send Isaiah home to be with him so he can have some time with him.”

“That has to be hard, for him to be away from Isaiah. I have never been on that side of it,” the singer added. “They need their time together because Isaiah loves his daddy!”

Praising Mike

Speaking of Fisher, Underwood wrote a moving message about the former Nashville Predators player on Father’s Day.

“He wants to do everything you do and go where you go,” she wrote. “He knows he is loved beyond measure and that you will always be there for him.”

Future ‘Preds’ Fan

Isaiah also attended Fisher’s Nashville Predators games, even rocking a jersey to match his dad. “I wonder if he’ll remember seeing his daddy play,” Underwood wrote on Instagram. “I sure hope so.”

Open About Struggles, Too

In an interview with PEOPLE, Underwood admitted that, like most moms, she struggles balancing all responsibilities.

“You feel guilty about every single thing, every decision you make, everything you do,” she said. One obstacle she had to over come was breastfeeding. “It’s hard. My supply is pretty nil,” she said at time. “We have to supplement with formula. I’m doing the best that I can, you know?”

Asking for Help

Underwood was also realistic about the fact that she hires help to take care of Isaiah.

“Accepting help is hard for me, but I’m learning. Sometimes I feel guilty that this is my son’s life: We live on a bus and we’re in a hotel room and sometimes we’re in the middle of nowhere and it’s not so great,” she told Redbook. “We have a nanny who helps out, especially when we’re on the road. But I’d feel guilty asking someone to watch him at home while I run to the grocery store.”

Congrats to the family on their new bundle of joy!