Carrie Underwood’s Pregnancy Has Her Borrowing Clothes From Husband Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood is nearing the end of her second pregnancy, and the singer has officially reached the stage where many of her clothes just don't fit. Because of that, Underwood has taken to wearing husband Mike Fisher's clothes, making the admission to fans on Twitter on Wednesday, Nov. 28.

"Officially wearing Mike's clothes in public now, so...," she wrote with a blushing emoji, adding the hashtags #pregnant, #MyClothesDontFit and #sorrybabe.

Fisher quickly responded to his wife, joking, "How dare you stretch my clothes."

How dare you stretch my clothes 😂 //t.co/jR0JLQkAIk — Mike Fisher (@mikefisher1212) November 28, 2018

While Underwood hasn't officially revealed her due date, country duo Maddie & Tae spilled the beans while speaking to Us Weekly, revealing that the American Idol winner is due in January 2019.

"January," group member Taylor Dye said during the CMA Awards in Nashville earlier this month. "And we've already offered to babysit."

Underwood did reveal during the CMA Awards that she is expecting a baby boy, who will join her and Fisher's 3-year-old son, Isaiah.

She shared the news during her opening monologue with co-host Brad Paisley, who kept pressuring her to share the news about whether she'd be having a girl or a boy.

"Seriously Carrie, give me a little baby hint," Paisley said, listing off some famous country music couples. "Johnny or June? Keith or Nicole. Garth or Trisha. Tim or Faith. George or Tammy. Waylon or Willie?"

At the last pairing, Underwood said, "What? That doesn't even make sense."

After even more questioning from Paisley, the 35-year-old admitted, "Oh my gosh — Willie, it's a Willie, okay!?"

Just months after welcoming her second baby, Underwood will head out on the road on her Cry Pretty Tour 360 in May, bringing along openers Maddie & Tae and Runaway June. The soon-to-be mom of two previously told PopCulture.com that she'll be bringing both her children on her upcoming trek, noting that juggling two kids on the road will be tough.

"It'll just all happen at once. I went on tour with Isaiah when he was eleven months old," she said at a media event. "He was right there when we had our first show. And it was really hard. Obviously, I have help when I'm out there. Somebody's gotta watch my kid when I'm out on stage."

The 35-year-old took Isaiah with her on her last tour, recalling the late nights and early mornings that came with being a touring artist with a young child.

"I would get off stage and not be tired, because of the lights and noise and whatever," she said. "Finally go to bed at 1:00, he's waking up at 3:00 or 4:00. And then I'm trying to wake up early, so I can get some sort of workout in, so I can try to take care of myself. And I was tired. It was hard. And it's gonna be really hard again."

Despite her superstar status, Underwood maintains that she's just like any other working mom doing her best to balance everything going on in her life.

"That's just what moms do," she said. "I don't care if you're me, and you're on tour or whatever, or if you're a teacher, or you're a stay-at-home mom, or you're doing whatever you're doing. You figure out how to juggle. And I'm just gonna figure out how to juggle."

