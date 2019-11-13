Carrie Underwood Hilariously Pranks Unsuspecting Shoppers Ahead of 2019 CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood continued her media tour ahead of the CMA Awards with a pre-taped segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday night, hilariously pranking shoppers as they browsed in a boot store in downtown Nashville. In the clip, Underwood stands in the back of the store with a microphone connected to the PA system as she watches shoppers on surveillance cameras. The first group to be pranked are three women, who take a minute to catch on to the brand-new lyrics Underwood is singing to the tune of her hit “Before He Cheats.”

“Right now, we got three ladies who wanna buy some cute boots to go line dancing,” the Grammy winner sang. “Right now, one lady has purple hair. She’s the punk rock one, gonna get some boots now.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“These girls are coming from Virginia,” she continued. “Virginia is for lovers, lovers of boots. This lady is laughing because she knows that I’m singing ’bout her and her boots.”

Underwood then went onto the shop floor to meet the women, one of whom excitedly hugged her.

Another customer, John, receives a request from Underwood to dance during his shopping trip.

“If you do a dance for me,” she sang. “You’re gonna get those cowboy boots for free. So start moving and shake your derrière.”

John obliged, but Underwood kept going. “Dance again and don’t you stop,” she sang. “In your cute blue sweater top. I promise those boots will be on me.”

Another pair of shoppers heard new lyrics to Nancy Sinatra’s “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’,” while another customer, Dan, who was looking for ostrich boots, got a version of “Before He Cheats” that made even Underwood start laughing after she sang a few facts about the bird, which Dan didn’t quite believe.

The clip ended with Underwood running onto the floor to surprise a group of women, still singing as she welcomed them to “Nash Vegas, Tennessee.”

The Oklahoma native will host the CMA Awards on Wednesday night for her 12th year in a row, and she will be joined this year by co-hosts Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.

“[Reba] and [Dolly Parton], thanks for showing me how it’s done!” Underwood captioned a photo of the three women on Instagram this week. “I am so honored to share the stage with you!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Nov 12, 2019 at 2:00pm PST

The CMA Awards air Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Jimmy Kimmel Live