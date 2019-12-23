Carrie Underwood Praises Isaiah for His Role as a Big Brother: ‘He’s Just so Helpful’

When Carrie Underwood gave birth to her son, Jacob, her oldest child, Isaiah, wasn’t quite 4 years old yet. Now that he is approaching 5, Isaiah is learning to be a good big brother to his sibling, earning praise from Underwood for how quick he is to jump in and help.

“Being almost 5 years old, he’s just so helpful, and he looks out for his little brother,” Underwood told PEOPLE. “And he’s good at [helping] when you ask him to do something; he’s a very task-oriented child. So if you ask him to do something, he wants to feel helpful and he wants to do it and be a part of things.”

With Christmas less than a week away, Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, are going to have to do some last-minute Christmas shopping, since Isaiah hasn’t decided what he wants for from Santa Claus yet.

“I was telling him recently, ‘We need to sit down and write a letter to Santa,’ because then I feel like he needs to lock in what he wants Santa to bring him,’” Underwood revealed. “So we’re going to have to do that.”

Santa Claus will likely have to find both Isaiah and Jacob somewhere other than their Tennessee home, since the family plans on being on the go during the holidays.

“This year, there’s a lot of travel involved, but that’s kind of our tradition,” said the 36-year-old. “We try to be with all of our family. We want it all. But that’s where we are right now in life is the traveling because we don’t have any family that actually lives near us, so it’s just go, go, go.”

One tradition Underwood happily abides by is enjoying all of the holiday treats, which she will gladly consume for at least a couple weeks. “I don’t like to call them ‘cheat days’ — you’re just enjoying life,” Underwood maintained. “I feel like holiday time can be stressful when it comes to health and fitness, but it doesn’t have to be. You can just say, ‘I’m going to enjoy myself on the holidays.’”

Underwood just revealed the cover of her upcoming book, Find Your Path.

“I want to be healthy and fit 52 weeks of the year, but that doesn’t mean I have to be perfect every day,” she said of the book. “This philosophy is a year-round common-sense approach to health and fitness that involves doing your best most of the time — and by that I don’t mean being naughty for three days and good for four. I mean doing your absolute best most of the time during every week, 52 weeks of the year.”

