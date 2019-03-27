Carrie Underwood Politely Claps Back at Fan Who Said Her Son Has ‘Attitude’

Carrie Underwood's oldest son, Isaiah, recently turned 4 years old, and with increasing age comes increasing vocabulary, something many parents have experienced.

On Monday, Underwood used Twitter to share one of Isaiah's new favorite words, writing, "My 4-year-old just told me that something is 'unreasonable.'"

"Where does he get this stuff?" she joked.

My 4-year-old just told me that something is “unreasonable.” 🤷‍♀️ Where does he get this stuff? — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) March 25, 2019

One Twitter user seemed to misconstrue the message, responding, "I'd have been slapped if I was a four-year-old speaking to my parents like that."

Always polite, Underwood quickly corrected him, tweeting, "Ha ha. It wasn't an attitude thing...he just threw it into a normal conversation."

The singer also replied to a fan who wrote that they had overused the word "actually" when they were young, sharing that Isaiah had done the same.

We went through the “actually” phase a while back ago as well! 😂 — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) March 25, 2019

Along with Isaiah, Underwood and husband Mike Fisher are parents to son Jacob, who was born in January. Underwood is currently preparing to take her two boys out on the road on her Cry Pretty Tour 360, and recently shared an Instagram post discussing her return to fitness after giving birth.

"I'm going to be honest, 'bouncing back' after having Jacob has been much more difficult than after I had Isaiah and I've been pretty hard on myself lately," she wrote alongside a workout selfie. "I go into the gym and I can't run as fast or as far. I can't lift as much weight or do as many reps as I could a year ago. I just want to feel like myself again...for my body to feel the way that I know it can."

The Oklahoma native went on to explain that she realized that her body did something amazing over the past year, which she has since learned to appreciate.

"As I was working out today, I realized that for the past 11(ish) months, my body has not belonged to me. It was a perfect home for Jacob," she wrote. "And even now it belongs to him every time he drinks his milk. As I prepare for red carpets and for life on tour, right now I make a promise to myself to start appreciating what my body CAN do and stop focusing on what it can't."

"I promise to stop analyzing every angle and every curve and every pound and every meal," Underwood concluded. "I'm going to keep staying the path because it is a journey and as long as I'm always working towards my goals, one day I'll reach them. I'm going to take it day by day, smile at the girl in the mirror, and work out because I love this body and all it has done and will continue to do!"

Photo Credit: Getty / Michael Tran