Carrie Underwood Shows off Photo of Sleeping Son Jacob at Cry Pretty 360 Tour Rehearsal

Carrie Underwood is not only taking her sons, Isaiah and Jacob, on her Cry Pretty Tour 360, but she is taking them along for rehearsals as well! The singer just shared a new photo of her youngest son, sleeping and oblivious to the world around him.

“Clearly, my 3 month old is super interested in the inner workings of a #CryPrettyTour360 show!” Underwood captioned the photo, which she posted on Instagram.

Underwood also just shared a video on social media, after running through her Cry Pretty Tour 360 dress rehearsal for the final time.

“We just ran through the show, from time to bottom, with relatively few pauses,” Underwood said as she walked backstage. “I’m not going to say stops. I’m going to say pauses. Brief pauses. It felt good! It felt good! Exciting.

“Not that I didn’t think we wouldn’t make it,” she added with a laugh, shaking her head.

Underwood’s Cry Pretty Tour 360 kicks off on Wednesday, in Greensboro, North Carolina, Although the tour will be grueling, there is nowhere Underwood would rather be than performing in the middle of a crowd.

“I absolutely love my stage being in the middle of the arena,” the American Idol alum said. “There is something about it that I feel so much more connected with every single person in that building. I feel like we’ve always done a great job of having big amazing stage sets and putting on a show, but there’s something completely different … I remember with the Storyteller Tour, I was like, ‘Ooh, I hope this is going to be okay. I’m changing everything up.’

“But there was just some connection happening,” she added. “I could see everybody in the arena, every single face. I could have individual connections with people.”

Underwood has a brand-new song to perform while on the road: her summer anthem, “Southbound.” Although fun and light-hearted, the seasoned songwriter admits it was a challenge for her to complete.

“We get in a room, and I had the title,” Underwood recounted. “I was like, ‘This sounds like fun, I think. We can do something fun with this.’ But then you realize how tricky for some reason it is to be a woman and write kind of a drinking party boat song. It’s strange. You wouldn’t think it would be any different, but for some reason, I feel like a guy could get away with saying this line that we just threw out there, but I can’t for some reason.”

Underwood will be joined on the road by Maddie & Tae and Runaway June. Find dates at CarrieUnderwoodOfficial.com.

