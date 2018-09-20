Watch Carrie Underwood Perform ‘Love Wins’ on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’

Carrie Underwood not only talked about her pregnancy and shared brand-new details of last year’s accident while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, but she also performed her latest single, “Love Wins.”

Surrounded by an illuminated heart, with bright colors reminiscent to the official video flashing behind her, the 35-year-old belted out “Love Wins,” keeping the audience on their feet.

With powerful lines alluding to equality and inclusion in an effort to help legitimize a marginalized community, the tune is one of the most important songs Underwood says she has ever written.

“When we were writing it, it was a little scary, because I was like, ‘Whatever we say, I just want to make sure people see this for what it is and what we’re trying to say,’” Underwood previously told PopCulture.com and other media. “It’s so easy, I feel like these days, to skim the surface of something, draw some crazy conclusions that’s not correct, and then make a thing out of it. And I was like, ‘Above all, we want people to feel hopeful.’

“We weren’t trying to speak negatively about our world,” she added. “Because we live in an amazing world too. But, I feel like we just get really caught up in surface things, and I feel like in this world we’re quick to get angry at each other.”

After taking time off after her accident last year, things are looking up for Underwood. Nominated for a CMA Award for Female Vocalist of the Year, the singer-songwriter will return for the 11th time to co-host the upcoming CMA Awards ceremony with Brad Paisley, who is helping give Underwood her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, Sept. 20.

“I never thought in a million years that I would have the opportunity to even attend the CMAs or Grammys, or go visit the Walk of Fame, let alone participate in any of that,” the Oklahoma native told Variety. “Where I was from, and in my life, that just wasn’t something that was achievable. My first time on an airplane was coming out to Los Angeles when I was 21 to go to the Hollywood round of American Idol.

“They were nice enough to take us to some of the touristy places, and I got to see some of the stars on Hollywood Boulevard and take pictures with them,” she continued. “I was like, ‘Man, as soon as they kick me off, at least I’ve been to L.A.’”

The 2018 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

