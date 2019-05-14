Carrie Underwood Finds Some Parts of Life a ‘Little Easier’ on the Road

Carrie Underwood might be juggling a lot, while crossing the country with her two children on her Cry Pretty Tour 360. But even though her schedule is a bit chaotic at times, she says it’s actually easier for her when she is on the road.

“I get super excited when we go on tour because I feel like that’s my most consistent workouts,” Underwood told E! News. “My life is so crazy, but when I’m at home, it’s crazy with groceries and cleaning the house and I have to take this dog to the vet and go pick up my kid from here and do this. The road is kind of different in that I don’t have a house to clean, I don’t have as much laundry to do. It’s just a little easier in some parts of my life.”

The 36-year-old also stays in better shape when she is living on her tour bus.

“I get to work out more consistently when I’m on the road, so I’m just so excited to be able to have that,” said the singer. “It’s an important part of my job. I can’t get up there and do what I do how I would like to do it if I’m out of shape.”

Joining Underwood on tour is her 4-year-old son, Isaiah, and 3-month-old Jacob. While her infant will likely sleep through all of her shows, her oldest son is able to enjoy a bit of what his mother does.

“When I went out our first day of the Storyteller Tour, the day of our first show, my son Isaiah walked for the first time, like took real steps so that’s always such a memorable milestone,” Underwood recalled. “Now he’s four and we’re on the Cry Pretty Tour and I just know we’re going to have so many more milestones with him and with Jacob, who is 3 months old. It just makes my heart happy that I have the kind of job where I can bring my children with me and they can be a part of it.”

“[Isaiah] might actually get to catch part of the show this time around,” she continued. “He was in bed by the time the last one started so maybe he’ll get to see a couple songs before bedtime.”

Isaiah, who recently just yelled “I love you” to Underwood while she was on stage, is just beginning to understand Underwood’s job.

“I think right now though it’s kind of a fun time because Isaiah’s starting to realize what I do and realize that that’s not normal,” Underwood stated. “He’ll hear my songs on the radio or a kid at school says, ‘I saw your mom on TV!’ He’s kind of realizing what I do, which is pretty cool.”

The Oklahoma native will take a break from her Cry Pretty Tour 360 to perform for the season finale of American Idol, airing on Sunday, May 19.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Jeff Kravitz