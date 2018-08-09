Carrie Underwood Opens Up About Cry Pretty Tour 360

Carrie Underwood is opening up about her upcoming Cry Pretty Tour 360. The singer, who announced the tour the same day she announced she is expecting her second child, is eager to get back on the road next year.

“I’m so looking forward to the Cry Pretty Tour 360,” Underwood says. “It’s so much fun being on stage. It’s an energy. I love singing anywhere. I love being in the studio, but it’s just different when you have fans that are singing your songs back to you and kind of throwing that energy back to you. It takes everything to a whole new level, and there’s just so much adrenaline from the crowd and the lights and the music and everything’s loud. There’s nothing else like it.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Underwood will be joined for the all-female tour by Maddie & Tae and Runaway June on the 55-city trek, which kicks off on May 1 in Greensboro, N.C.

“The Cry Pretty 360 Tour – it’s coming your way in May of 2019,” Underwood announced on social media earlier this week. “We had so much fun in the round on the last tour, because I got to be closer to you guys, and got to see your beautiful faces, and interact with you guys. I’m so excited to be doing another brand-new 360 degree show.

“And of course, we would have nothing less than an amazing line-up,” she added. “We are bringing along friends Maddie & Tae and Runaway June. It’s going to be absolutely amazing. You guys are just going to absolutely fall in love with them as much as I have, if not even moreso.”

A list of all of the cities on the Cry Pretty Tour 360 can be found below. More information, including ticket sales and venue details, is available at CarrieUnderwoodOfficial.com.

Cry Pretty will be released on Sept. 14.

Cry Pretty Tour 360 Dates:



May 1, 2019 Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

May 3, 2019 Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC

May 4, 2019 N. Little Rock, AR – Verizon Arena

May 6, 2019 San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

May 9, 2019 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena

May 11, 2019 Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

May 12, 2019 Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

May 14, 2019 Sacramento, CA – Golden1 Center

May 16, 2019 Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena

May 18, 2019 Bakersfield, CA – Rabobank Arena

May 21, 2019 Portland, OR – MODA Center at Rose Garden

May 22, 2019 Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena

May 24, 2019 Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

May 25, 2019 Vancouver, BC– Rogers Arena

May 28, 2019 Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

May 31, 2019 Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

June 2, 2019 Winnipeg, MB – Bell MTS Place

June 9, 2019 Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

June 10, 2019 Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

June 13, 2019 Hershey, PA – GIANT Center

June 15, 2019 Cincinnati, OH – U.S. Bank Arena

June 16, 2019 Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse

June 18, 2019 St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

June 20, 2019 Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

June 21, 2019 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

June 23, 2019 Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena

Sept 10, 2019 San Diego, CA – Valley View Casino Center

Sept 12, 2019 Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center

Sept 14, 2019 Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

Sept 16, 2019 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

Sept 18, 2019 Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena

Sept 19, 2019 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

Sept 21, 2019 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sept 22, 2019 Lafayette, LA – Cajundome

Sept 24, 2019 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sept 25, 2019 Oklahoma City, OK – Chesapeake Energy Arena

Sept 27, 2019 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sept 29, 2019 Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Sept 30, 2019 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Oct 2, 2019 New York City, NY – Madison Square Garden

Oct 4, 2019 Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

Oct 5, 2019 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Oct 10, 2019 Boston, MA – TD Garden

Oct 12, 2019 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Oct 13, 2019 Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Oct 16, 2019 Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena

Oct 17, 2019 Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Oct 19, 2019 Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena

Oct 20, 2019 Jacksonville, FL – Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

Oct 23, 2019 Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Oct 24, 2019 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Oct 26, 2019 Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

Oct 27, 2019 Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Oct 29, 2019 Chicago, IL – United Center

Oct 31, 2019 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Photo Credit: Getty images/Chris Polk