Carrie Underwood Opens Up About Cry Pretty Tour 360

Carrie Underwood is opening up about her upcoming Cry Pretty Tour 360. The singer, who announced the tour the same day she announced she is expecting her second child, is eager to get back on the road next year.
“I’m so looking forward to the Cry Pretty Tour 360,” Underwood says. “It’s so much fun being on stage. It’s an energy. I love singing anywhere. I love being in the studio, but it’s just different when you have fans that are singing your songs back to you and kind of throwing that energy back to you. It takes everything to a whole new level, and there’s just so much adrenaline from the crowd and the lights and the music and everything’s loud. There’s nothing else like it.”
Underwood will be joined for the all-female tour by Maddie & Tae and Runaway June on the 55-city trek, which kicks off on May 1 in Greensboro, N.C.
“The Cry Pretty 360 Tour – it’s coming your way in May of 2019,” Underwood announced on social media earlier this week. “We had so much fun in the round on the last tour, because I got to be closer to you guys, and got to see your beautiful faces, and interact with you guys. I’m so excited to be doing another brand-new 360 degree show.
“And of course, we would have nothing less than an amazing line-up,” she added. “We are bringing along friends Maddie & Tae and Runaway June. It’s going to be absolutely amazing. You guys are just going to absolutely fall in love with them as much as I have, if not even moreso.”
A list of all of the cities on the Cry Pretty Tour 360 can be found below. More information, including ticket sales and venue details, is available at CarrieUnderwoodOfficial.com.
Cry Pretty will be released on Sept. 14.
Cry Pretty Tour 360 Dates:
May 1, 2019 Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum
May 3, 2019 Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC
May 4, 2019 N. Little Rock, AR – Verizon Arena
May 6, 2019 San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
May 9, 2019 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena
May 11, 2019 Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
May 12, 2019 Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center
May 14, 2019 Sacramento, CA – Golden1 Center
May 16, 2019 Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena
May 18, 2019 Bakersfield, CA – Rabobank Arena
May 21, 2019 Portland, OR – MODA Center at Rose Garden
May 22, 2019 Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena
May 24, 2019 Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
May 25, 2019 Vancouver, BC– Rogers Arena
May 28, 2019 Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
May 31, 2019 Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre
June 2, 2019 Winnipeg, MB – Bell MTS Place
June 9, 2019 Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
June 10, 2019 Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre
June 13, 2019 Hershey, PA – GIANT Center
June 15, 2019 Cincinnati, OH – U.S. Bank Arena
June 16, 2019 Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse
June 18, 2019 St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
June 20, 2019 Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
June 21, 2019 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
June 23, 2019 Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena
Sept 10, 2019 San Diego, CA – Valley View Casino Center
Sept 12, 2019 Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center
Sept 14, 2019 Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
Sept 16, 2019 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
Sept 18, 2019 Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena
Sept 19, 2019 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center
Sept 21, 2019 Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sept 22, 2019 Lafayette, LA – Cajundome
Sept 24, 2019 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Sept 25, 2019 Oklahoma City, OK – Chesapeake Energy Arena
Sept 27, 2019 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Sept 29, 2019 Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
Sept 30, 2019 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
Oct 2, 2019 New York City, NY – Madison Square Garden
Oct 4, 2019 Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
Oct 5, 2019 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Oct 10, 2019 Boston, MA – TD Garden
Oct 12, 2019 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Oct 13, 2019 Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
Oct 16, 2019 Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena
Oct 17, 2019 Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
Oct 19, 2019 Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena
Oct 20, 2019 Jacksonville, FL – Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
Oct 23, 2019 Memphis, TN – FedExForum
Oct 24, 2019 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Oct 26, 2019 Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
Oct 27, 2019 Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Oct 29, 2019 Chicago, IL – United Center
Oct 31, 2019 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Photo Credit: Getty images/Chris Polk