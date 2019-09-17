Carrie Underwood Does Not Want Husband Mike Fisher’s Opinions on Her Music

Carrie Underwood was already a superstar when she met and married professional hockey player Mike Fisher. Underwood, who rose to fame by winning Season 4 of American Idol in 2005, wed Fisher five years later, in 2010. While she is grateful for Fisher’s support, especially as they became parents to sons Isaiah and Jacob, the Oklahoma native reveals she doesn’t necessarily want his unsolicited opinions about her music.

“I think he’s been really great at going with the flow,” Underwood boased to SiriusXM’s The Highway. “This is all our relationship has ever known. If anything, I’ve learned not to really let him hear my stuff, while I’m writing it, or while I’m recording it. He really only hears the album, kind of when it’s done. He critiques. He’ll tell me what he thinks about it, and I love my husband, and I do care what he thinks, but when it comes to music, I’d be like, ‘This is like me telling you how to play hockey. You’d be like, ‘Ok….’ I’m like, ‘Let mama handle this. I got this.’”

Fisher retired from hockey in 2017, before returning for one season, in 2018, to try to help the Nashville Predators win the Stanley Cup. While he is no longer playing, Underwood said that when it came to being a hockey wife, she was a good one, which is more than she could say for some of her peers.

“I have friends, hockey wives, that do totally tell their husbands everything that they did wrong in the game,’” said the singer. “I’m always like, ‘You looked hot.’ Even if I know he had a bad game, I’m like, ‘You looked real good out there babe.’”

Fisher may not be much help when it comes to helping Underwood with her music career, but their marriage is strong as ever, with Underwood praising Fisher for the way he has stood by her, even through her three painful miscarriages.

“He is so level-headed about everything,” Underwood admitted to PEOPLE. “When I was dealing with everything, not just emotionally but hormonally – when you’re going on that roller coaster of pregnant, not pregnant, pregnant, not pregnant – I was probably not very easy to love, to be honest. And to have somebody so even-keeled, he was my lifeline, keeping me grounded.”

Underwood just kicked off the second leg of her Cry Pretty Tour, which is scheduled to wrap up on Oct. 31. Find a list of all of her upcoming shows on her website.

