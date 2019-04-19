Carrie Underwood Reveals Sweet New Photo of Son Jacob

Carrie Underwood welcomed her second child, son Jacob, in January, and the country star has only shared a few photos of her new bundle of joy on social media. On Thursday, she gifted fans a new snap of baby Jacob, showcasing the tot’s tiny feet.

The Grammy winner’s photo found Jacob’s little legs resting on Underwood’s jean-clad thigh, with the mom of two going gaga for her baby’s feet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Want. To. Eat. These. Toes.,” Underwood captioned the snap.

Jessie James Decker commented, “Just do it,” while Underwood’s trainer, Erin Oprea, wrote, “Nothing like baby feet!!!!

Underwood’s fans also got in on the jokes, with one cracking, “ma’am this is a Wendy’s.”

The Oklahoma native initially announced her son’s birth with a series of photos taken in the hospital with her husband, Mike Fisher, and the couple’s older son, 4-year-old Isaiah.

“Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday…his mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle!” Underwood captioned the images. “Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good.”

Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday…his mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good pic.twitter.com/Fa2wPbicVe — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) January 23, 2019

The “Love Wins” singer recently dished on life as a mom of two while speaking to E! News on the red carpet before the ACM Awards in Las Vegas earlier this month.

“We’re still figuring out our groove, to be honest,” she said, adding, “I don’t know if we’ll ever figure it out.”

“Immediately when you come home with your baby, my other son, Isaiah, just seemed like a big boy,” she added. “He’s a real boy now! We’re just figuring things out.”

Life with two young sons doesn’t exactly give the star much time for herself, though she did manage to sneak in some “me time” during a recent trip to the dentist.

Just referred to my time in the dentist’s chair when they give me the gas as “me time.” I really need a spa day or a night out or something! 😂 #helpme #ThatsKindOfSad — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 18, 2019

Photo Credit: Twitter / @carrieunderwood