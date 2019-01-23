Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Welcome Baby No. 2

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher are now officially parents of two, with the couple welcoming son Jacob Bryan Fisher on Monday, Jan. 21.

“Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday…his mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed,” Underwood shared on Twitter on Wednesday, Jan. 23. “Life is good.”

She also shared a series of photos of herself and Fisher with their new son, as well as a snap of the couple’s oldest child, 3-year-old son Isaiah, cradling his new baby brother.

Underwood originally revealed that she was expecting a boy during her stint hosting the CMA Awards alongside Brad Paisley in November.

During the pair’s opening monologue, Underwood revealed that she is expecting a son after Paisley put some pressure on her to share the news.

“Seriously Carrie, give me a little baby hint,” Paisley said, listing off some famous country music couples. “Johnny or June? Keith or Nicole. Garth or Trisha. Tim or Faith. George or Tammy. Waylon or Willie?”

At the last pairing, Underwood said, “What? That doesn’t even make sense.”

After even more questioning from Paisley, the 35-year-old admitted, “Oh my gosh — Willie, it’s a Willie, okay!?”

Along with their new arrival, Underwood and Fisher are also parents to son Isaiah, 3. After spending some time with her newborn, Underwood will take both her sons on the road with her in May when she embarks on her Cry Pretty Tour 360, a task that she’s previously admitted will be a difficult one.

“It’s going to be a different ball game, for sure,” she told the Tennessean. “My brain, I’m such a planner. I want to know how it’s all going to go. But no matter who you are, you make it happen, you make it work, you get your team behind you.”

Still, the singer has maintained that despite her superstar status, she’s just like any other working mom.

“I’m a working mom, working wife,” she told PopCulture.com and other media backstage at the CMA Awards. “Same as all of the other ones out there. My job’s kind of weird, but you just figure your way through it and women, we ladies are good at that. I’m honored to get to hold some pretty incredible titles. Mom is definitely one of them. I’m just excited. I’m excited that they get to see their mom do that and see me on stage. Hopefully I can be an inspiration to my children and to other working moms out there because we got this.”

