Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Shares Sweet Birthday Photo of Son Jacob With Big Brother Isaiah

When Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher celebrated their son Jacob’s first birthday, Underwood wasn’t the only one to capture the celebration on social media. Fisher also shared a sweet moment, of their oldest son, Isaiah, with a colander on his head, smiling at his little brother.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Fisher (@mfisher1212) on Jan 21, 2020 at 6:24pm PST

“Happy birthday Jacob! ” Fisher posted alongside the picture. “You’ve brought us so much joy this past year. Esphesians 3:20.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Underwood also shared a series of pictures of Jacob’s big day, complete with a camouflage cake, which the toddler happily devoured.

“Happy birthday, Jacob!” the famous mom wrote. “How are you already 1 year old? You are smiley, crazy, smart, soooo fast and into everything! And, apparently, you love cake! I can’t wait to see your personality continue to shine! I have a good feeling you’re going to keep us all on our toes for years to come!

“I thank God for you each and every day,” she added. “You are truly our miracle baby!!! Mommy loves you! Swipe to see how cute the cake was before Jake got ahold of it!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jan 21, 2020 at 7:34am PST

Having two small children means Underwood and Fisher likely don’t get a lot of time together, but the former hockey player says Isaiah and Jacob have actually made their marriage even stronger.

“I would say our marriage has gotten better since kids,” Fisher said on the DadTired podcast. “I love seeing my wife as a mom. I didn’t see some of this stuff when she wasn’t a mom. Now It’s like, it’s crazy! And I love that.”

Still, that doesn’t mean it’s always easy, especially when Underwood was on her Cry Pretty Tour 360, with her family in tow.

“There’s so many people around us, sometimes there’s just not a lot of us together,” Fisher acknowledged. “I think one of the big strengths of our marriage is the trust that we have. She knows, and I know that, regardless, we’re in this together.”

Underwood has not yet announced tour plans for 2020. She has a handful of dates currently listed on her website, including one at Stagecoach Music Festival in April. Find shows at CarrieUnderwoodOfficial.com.

Photo Credit: Getty / Taylor Hill