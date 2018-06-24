Peek Inside Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher’s $1.95M Ottawa Mansion

Carrie Underwood is all full-time Nashville resident now, but she and hockey star husband Mike Fisher sure knew how to live it up when they lived in Canada!

When the country star and Nashville Predators player first married in 2010, they built a custom 11-acre five-bedroom, five-bathroom Ottawa estate.

When they decided to make the move to Tennessee, the home at 1135 Spruce Ridge initially was listed at with a price tag of $2.2 million from Ottawa Real Estate Agent Paul Rushforth, and fans got a look inside the stunning estate Underwood and Fisher called home for the first years of their marriage. The home eventually sold this past November for $1.95 million, according to The Globe and Mail.

Keep scrolling for a full tour of the stunning estate.

The exterior

Located on 11 acres of land, the custom-built home is nestled among the forests of eastern Ontario.

The stone accents give the home a rustic feeling, but the accommodations are anything but — the celebrity couple enjoyed a triple-car garage, an all-season enclosed porch and a wine cellar among a number of other luxe amenities while living here.

The Family Room

Underwood and Fisher would have been able to take in the view of the Canadian wilderness in their open concept family room, featuring a wall of windows to let in the natural light and homey wooden flooring.

The Family Room

A two-sided stone fireplace makes the room a perfect place to cozy up and wind down at the end of the day while looking out at the massive yard.

The Dining Room

Sitting down for a meal in the couple’s former dining room has a family-style feel, with warm wooden flooring and homey stone accents to make everyone feel welcome.

The Bathroom

Getting ready in the morning is a treat in this modern chic bathroom, which features an all-glass shower, claw-foot tub and his and hers sinks.

The entertainment room

For a truly special movie theater experience in the comfort of their own home, Underwood and Fisher would have been able to relax in their home theater, complete with its own stone fireplace.

The home gym

Keeping in shape is clearly very important to both Fisher and Underwood, so the couple was sure to make room for a fully-equipped home gym when designing their home.

Still haven’t gotten your fill of the gorgeous celebrity home? Take a video tour courtesy of Paul Rushforth Real Estate Ltd.