Carrie Underwood Explains Why the Nashville Predators Should Win the Stanley Cup

The Nashville Predators have advanced to the next round of the playoffs, in their quest for the Stanley Cup. But while the final outcome is far from being decided, Carrie Underwood is adamant that the Preds have a solid chance of bringing home the Stanley Cup.

“I love the fact that you don’t know who the goals are going to come from,” Underwood recently shared on the Ty, Kelly and Chuck Show. “There’s so many other teams that have their superstar player – one. But with us, on all the lists at the end of the season, when it’s [for] most points, most goals, whatever – we didn’t have anybody on the list, because it’s all spread out. There’s talent everywhere. We have a deep team. Everybody’s dangerous. There’s not one person you have to shut down. You gotta shut down everybody.”

Underwood’s husband, Mike Fisher, was the Captain of the Nashville Predators last year, retiring at the end of the season, before coming back earlier this year to help advance the team to the playoffs.

“I was an encourager,” Underwood says of his decision. “To be honest, he was just as busy when he was retired as he was when he plays. There’s stuff to do. And he’s an outdoor kind of guy, which I think is important to our relationship. We’ve always been super busy, while together, so I think if he was just home all the time, I’d be like, ‘Oh my gosh. I don’t know what to do.’ He’s just a busy guy. He’s always meeting. He’s on the board of a charity organization. He’s just always doing stuff.”

Underwood recently released her latest single, “Cry Pretty,” which is the title track of her upcoming new album, and hints that a tour is also being planned, although how she travels with her three-year-old son, Isaiah, might be changing.

“I want to keep his life as quote unquote normal as possible, so I’m not really sure how it’s going to work quite yet,” Underwood says. “I think we’ll have to do a lot of split time, like [have] Mike and him be out with me, and maybe Mike go home and maybe he’s with me. I don’t know.”

Underwood has a handful of dates on the calendar already, including headlining spots at both Live in the Vineyard Goes Country and WE Fest. Updates to her schedule will be posted on Underwood’s website.

Photo Credit: Instagram/carrieunderwood