Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Are Reportedly ‘Homebodies’ Since Birth of Second Child

Carrie Underwood is taking full advantage of her time at home before her tour this year.

The country singer welcomed son Jacob Bryan on Jan. 21 with husband Mike Fisher, and the parents of two are reportedly staying home and nesting in their new mansion outside Nashville, Tennessee.

“They’re total homebodies,” a source told PEOPLE. “They rarely leave their home at night and love the outdoors and often go for walks.”

The American Idol winner, who is also mom to 3-year-old Isaiah, enjoys getting away from Hollywood in Tennessee, with the source telling the outlet she prefers Nashville to Los Angeles.

“Carrie lives a very quiet life. They take Isaiah fishing, to the zoo and to farms so he can learn about animals,” the source said. “They very much live a farm life and seem to love it.”

Underwood announced the birth of her second child on Jan. 23, also sharing some adorable photos of the baby, along with the rest of her family.

“Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday… his mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle!” Underwood wrote alongside a photo gallery of herself, Fisher and proud big brother Isaiah holding onto Jacob.

“Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good…” she added.

Underwood and Fisher, who tied the knot in July 2010, are possibly also playing with their other new addition to the family, a puppy named Zero.

“Meet the newest member of our family! Isaiah affectionately named him Zero. I guess it fits because it’s the chance of surviving if you try to break into our home,” Fisher wrote just days before the birth of baby Jacob on Instagram, along with a cute photo of the German Shepherd puppy.

Hopefully the singer can find some time to rest in between taking care of the new baby, as she will embark on the Cry Pretty Tour 360 in May.

“I’m a working mom, working wife,” Underwood told press recently of juggling her responsibilities. “Same as all of the other ones out there. My job’s kind of weird, but you just figure your way through it and women, we ladies are good at that. I’m honored to get to hold some pretty incredible titles. Mom is definitely one of them. I’m just excited. I’m excited that they get to see their mom do that and see me on stage. Hopefully I can be an inspiration to my children and to other working moms out there because we got this.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @carrieunderwood