Carrie Underwood Wishes Mike Fisher Happy Father’s Day With Hilarious Photo of Fatherhood

Country superstar, Carrie Underwood is taking time out of her weekend to celebrate husband, Mike Fisher with a hilarious, yet heartwarming message for Father’s Day.

In a snapshot shared to her Instagram on Sunday, Underwood revealed a heartwarming snapshot of Fisher holding their infant son, 4-month-old Jacob on his lap as 4-year-old Isaiah has his father’s forehead in a nunchaku hold as their dog, Penny Jean rests by his feet.

“I feel like this picture pretty much sums up fatherhood!” Underwood wrote with a laughing out loud emoji. “To all the frog catching, bedtime story reading, wrestling, diaper changing, outside playing, adventure seeking, tickling, cuddling, loving dads out there, Happy Father’s Day! [Mike Fisher] your boys sure do love you and are so lucky to have you!”

Fans and friends of the couple took to the comments section to wish Fisher a Happy Father’s Day, while others just laughed over the adorable realities captured within the photo.

“The greatest gifts a Dad can give his children [is to] Love them, Believe in them, Guide them, Spend time with them, [and] Pray for them,” one user wrote.

“Such a sweet loving photo,” wrote another.

“They deserve to have him. All kids deserve great parents!” another wrote with a heart emoji.

Despite a hectic tour schedule, Underwood and Fisher are putting family first and spending a lot of time together. During her tour in Pennsylvania this past weekend, the 36-year-old mom of two and Fisher took time to check out the neighborhoods of Sesame Street with 4-year-old Isaiah and 4-month-old, Jacob.

“We had a day off today and we were near [Sesame Place] so we took the boys! We all had so much fun!” Underwood wrote. “Isaiah got to see some of his furry monster friends and we got to watch him love every minute! I think even Jacob had fun! We rode rides, played games and even saw a parade! We already can’t wait to come back!!! Thanks to Dana and the staff for being so sweet to us!”

In the photos posted by Underwood, fans can see Isaiah getting several hugs from the Sesame Street characters and just in sheer fascination over the wonder of the beloved universe. In another snap, Isaiah can be seen sitting on the sidelines of a parade alongside mom and dad, while waving to his favorites. In the last image, Underwood is all smiles with husband, Fisher as she covers infant Jacob with a blanket from the sun.

Underwood’s Cry Pretty Tour 360 is her sixth headlining North American tour, commencing this past May in Greensboro, North Carolina and is scheduled to conclude on Oct. 31, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan, playing a total of 60 shows.